World Cup 2019: Injury scare for England captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the tournament

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 219 // 24 May 2019, 16:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eoin Morgan is the captain of England

What's the story?

England skipper, Eoin Morgan has suffered an injury on the index finger of his left hand during the team's fielding drill. Morgan had to visit a hospital for an X-ray scan of his left hand, leaving his participation in the warm-up game against Australia and the fixtures after in doubt.

In case you didn't know...

The 12th edition of the mega-event of cricket, ICC World Cup is set to commence from the 30th of May, with England and Wales being the host nations. All the teams have reached the United Kingdom to start their pre-tournament practice.

The hosts, England had a forgettable outing in the previous edition of the World Cup, where they were knocked out of the group stage after suffering an embarrassing loss at the hands of Bangladesh. However, the English team has improved a lot since the 2015 World Cup and are currently at the top of the ICC ODI rankings. They are also the favourites to lift the World Cup this year.

The heart of the matter

Eoin Morgan's superb leadership skills have played a huge role in the success that England has achieved in the past 4 years but unfortunately, the captain has suffered an injury on his left index finger.

Morgan had visited a hospital for an X-ray scan a few hours ago to know the seriousness of the injury.

The left-handed batsman has an experience of playing in 221 ODIs, where he has aggregated 6,977 runs. He is the cornerstone of this new English side, not only because he is the team captain but he also is a very consistent batsman.

What's next?

Given that this accident happened during the fielding drill, it is unlikely he'll play a part in the warm-up matches. If Morgan's injury is more serious than it seems, then it will cause a huge dent on England's chances of winning the World Cup.