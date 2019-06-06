×
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
06 Jun 2019, 11:42 IST

Two powerhouses will collide in the 10th match of the ICC World Cup 2019
Two powerhouses will collide in the 10th match of the ICC World Cup 2019

Defending champions, Australia will play their 2nd match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against the two-time champs, West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The last time West Indies played at Trent Bridge, they squashed the Sarfaraz Ahmed led Pakistan by 7 wickets while Australia will be playing its first game at this venue.

Given how both Pakistan and England piled up a mountain of runs at Trent Bridge last week, we can expect a run fest today. However, rain can play the spoilsport because the weather predictions hint that the match will face rain interruptions.

This will force the captains to choose to bowl first if they win the toss. West Indies have tremendous firepower in their bowling attack with the likes of Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, and Sheldon Cottrell. This quartet of fast bowlers will trouble David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell in the pace-friendly conditions.

Both the teams look strong on paper but when it comes to playing on the field, West Indies have got the upper hand. The entire playing XI of the West Indies team comprises of match-winners. Any player can win the match for his team on his day while the same cannot be said of Australia.

With Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran in their batting order, no target will be safe against the Windies. These T20 specialists have learned the art of playing ODI cricket which has made them the dark horses of this competition.

West Indies have a fantastic record against the Australians at the World Cup. They have won 5 out of the 9 matches the two teams have played. If we have a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in England, West Indies have won 4 out of the 5 encounters. Also, Jason Holder's men have a better record than the five-time champs at Trent Bridge.

Australia is on a 9-match winning streak at the moment but we can back the Windies to break that streak today in the 10th game of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Predicted Winner of Today's Match - West Indies

