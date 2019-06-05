World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia vs West Indies, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Australia vs West Indies

After securing easy wins in their respective fixtures, Australia and West Indies will face each other in the tenth fixture of the World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Australia did little work of the inexperienced Afghanistan side, beating them by seven wickets, while Windies also defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.

Match Details

Date: 6th June 2019 (Thursday)

Time: 05:30 AM (West Indies-AST), 07:30 PM (Australia-EST), 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Weather Report

Rain might play spoilsport during the Australia and West Indies match and the chances of a full 100-over game looks bleak. The temperature will be roving around 15-17 degree Celsius with the humidity levels sticking around 47 per cent.

Pitch Report

As seen in earlier World Cup games, the rain intervals will certainly make it a tricky batting wicket with a lot of bounce on offer.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Australia and West Indies have gone head to head in 136 completed ODI fixtures and the Australians hold the advantage with 73 wins, with the Caribbeans winning 60 clashes. The three remaining games ended in a tie.

In CWC: In terms of matches played at World Cups, the Caribbeans marginally edge out the Australians with five wins in nine games.

In England: The head-to-head stats salutes the Windies with four wins in five ODI games.

At Trent Bridge: Australia and West Indies haven't faced each other at this venue. While the overall stats favours the Windies with six wins in eight games. On the contrary, Australia have won just three out of the eight games they have played at Trent Bridge.

West Indies

West Indies Cricket Team

The Caribbeans were nearly flawless against Pakistan as they bowled out the Asian country for just 105 runs. Their dominating record in England makes them one of the serious candidates to win this World Cup.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Chris Gayle, Shai Hope & Shimron Hetmyer

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the three danger men in this line-up. All three have been quite consistent in recent times and are expected to pose a major threat to the Australian pacers. While the presence of Andre Russell and Nicolas Pooran in the middle-order is enough to send shivers in the opponents' line-up.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas & Jason Holder

Oshane Thomas was at his devastating best against Pakistan. The pacer rattled the Pakistani batters by picking up four crucial wickets. He was well supported by some tight bowing from skipper Jason Holder (three wickets) and Andre Russell (two wickets).

Expected Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicolas Pooran (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

Australia

Australia Cricket Team

Australia made an excellent start to their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan, and the defending champions will look to maintain their momentum against the threatening Windies line-up.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Aaron Finch, David Warner & Steve Smith

David Warner continued his good run with an unbeaten 89 from 114 balls and his performance will be key against the Caribbeans. While skipper Aaron Finch also looked in fine touch against the Afghans and he, alongside Steve Smith are the other quality top order batsmen in the team.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins & Adam Zampa

Both Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa picked three wickets each against Afghanistan. While Mitchell Starc bowled Mohammad Shahzad in his very first over to rattle the Afghan hopes early, Australia will need these three bowlers to make a similar impact against West Indies.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (W), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.