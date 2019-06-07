×
World Cup 2019, Match 12, England vs Bangladesh: Why Bangladesh will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
07 Jun 2019, 17:11 IST

Bangladesh had knocked England out of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Bangladesh had knocked England out of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh have proven themselves time and again as one of the most improved cricketing nation of the world with their terrific performances in the last five years. They reached the quarterfinals of the ICC World Cup in 2015, reached the Asia Cup final in 2016 and 2018, reached the final of Nidahas Trophy in 2018, qualified for the semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and also won their first ever ODI tournament heading into the World Cup.

In their World Cup opener, they defeated perennial chokers South Africa to announce their arrival in England. In their second game against New Zealand, they have a tough fight to the Black Caps but fell short in the end. With one win and one loss from two games, they will battle hosts England at Cardiff in their third game.

Back in March 2015, Bangladesh pulled off a surprise as they defeated England in a group stage match and will be eager to repeat that feat. However, England have become the top ODI nation of the world and are also one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year that makes the task at hand for Bangladesh quite an arduous one.

England won their first match by a handsome margin before losing to Pakistan in the second game to an inspired Pakistan lineup. In the match against Pakistan, the bowlers were taken for plenty as Pakistan put up 348 on the board and against Bangladesh, England will be hoping to improve their performance on the bowling front.

The last time England squared off Bangladesh in an ODI was during the 2017 Champions Trophy where the Englishmen defeated the Bangla Tigers by 8 wickets at the Oval. Bangladesh scored 305/6 in 50 overs, owing to Tamim Iqbal's century but however, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan's partnership ensured that England chased down the target.

In the 20 ODIs they have played against England, Bangladesh have won only 4 but they have developed a good temperament of late which was evident in their match versus South Africa.

England, on the other hand, were heavily favored to win the match against Pakistan and yet they managed to squander it in the end which will see them coming into this game with some added pressure of the expectations from the home fans.

The pressure of playing the World Cup is way different than a Champions Trophy match and with past results going in favour of Bangladesh, England will certainly have some planning to do ahead of stepping on to the field for the upcoming encounter.

