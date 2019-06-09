×
World Cup 2019, Match 14, India vs Australia: Australia's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
24   //    09 Jun 2019, 11:07 IST

Australia will look to continue on their winning momentum
Australia will look to continue on their winning momentum

Cricket fans across the world will be waiting in anticipation as everything is pointing towards the high profile clash between India and Australia to be played at the Oval in London in the 14th game of the World Cup 2019.

India had a convincing start to their World Cup campaign, with Yuzvendra Chahal finding some rythm with figures of 4/51 from his allotted overs while Rohit Sharma's magnificent 144-ball 122 will hold him in good stead for the rest of the competition.

Australia, not surprisingly had a superb start to their World Cup title defence against Afghanistan and then were pushed to their limits against the Windies. However, the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith have already notched up half-centuries while the pace battery of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have made a big impact with their pace and bounce.

With both teams boasting of an array of superstars, the encounter promises to be a mouth-watering clash and here's how the Australian team could lineup for the game against India.

David Warner and Aaron Finch will open the batting. Their role will be to build a solid platform for the middle order to capitalize on. David Warner looked in his element against Afghanistan and he will be banked on to produce the goods against Australia.

The middle order of Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey should stay the same for this fixture. Steven Smith showed his class with a solid, composed knock against the Windies. Apart from Carey in the last game, the other batsmen in the middle-order are yet to deliver and will look forward to the game against India to put up a solid performance.

Australia have a strange selection dilemma against India. Nathan Coulter-Nile's brilliance as a batsman against the Windies was crucial in Australia's hard-fought win. But he has failed in his primary duty as a bowler so far. Will Australia persist with him or will they replace him with Jason Behrendorff to provide the left-arm seamer option that can trouble the Indian batsmen?

The other three bowlers Mitchell Starc, Patt Cummins and Adam Zampa pick themselves barring any injury on the day of the game. Apart from the usual suspects, one can expect Marcus Stoinis to play a key role in the middle of the innings and at the death.

Probable Playing XI:

Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Patt Cummins.

Key players for Australia: David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Patt Cummins.


Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup 2019 schedule, news, world cup 2019 points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mitchell Starc Steve Smith 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Australia Cricket World Cup Team
