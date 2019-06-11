×
World Cup 2019, Match 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Vinay Chhabaria
Preview
11 Jun 2019

Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh in 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

After another washout in the Cricket World Cup, the action returns to Bristol as former World Cup winners, Sri Lanka are set to clash with the most improved team of the decade, Bangladesh. Both the teams are in the bottom half of the points table at the moment. Dimuth Karunaratne's men have 3 points in 3 games while the Bangla Tigers can collect only 2 points in their first 3 matches.

A win in today's match can take the winner in the top 4. So, who will win? Here is today's match prediction.

Best Match Prediction

Given that the previous fixture at Bristol produced no result thanks to rain, both the captains will look to win the toss and have a bowl first. The chasing teams get an advantage if the DLS method comes into play. Also, the overcast conditions will help the fast bowlers to trouble the batsmen in the first half of the match.

Before the rain washout at the County Ground in Bristol, Afghanistan and Australia had played the 4th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at this venue. The Afghans could only score 207, a total which was easily chased down by the Aussies.

So, 250-260 should be the score to reach for the team batting first. If Sri Lanka bats first, the chances that their batsmen will score in excess of 250 are minimal. Bangladesh have a solid bowling attack consisting of the experienced Mashrafe Mortaza, dangerous Mustafizur Rahman, rising star Mohammad Saifuddin and the spin duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidi Hasan.

In case Bangladesh gets a chance to bat first, they have Tamim Iqbal, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in the top order. This quartet can take them to a defendable score if they are successful in tackling the in-form Nuwan Pradeep and pace bowling spearhead Lasith Malinga. These Bangladeshi batsmen have the patience and the experience which is needed to score well in English conditions. Thus, we can back them to post a total worth defending.

So, irrespective of who wins the toss and which team bats first, Bangladesh is surely a better team than Sri Lanka on paper. They beat South Africa in their opening encounter so, it should be no surprise if they defeat Sri Lanka at Bristol today.

Today's match prediction - Bangladesh wins

