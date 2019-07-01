World Cup 2019, Match 39: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 407 // 01 Jul 2019, 11:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka still has a slender chance of making it to the semifinals

England's victory over India yesterday has reduced Sri Lanka's chances of qualifying for the semifinals by a large extent. The islanders now need to win both of their remaining matches and hope other results to go their way to progress to the next stage. Their first opponents are the struggling West Indies team who are on a six-match win-less streak in the World Cup.

The West Indies have thrown away matches they could have won, while the inexperienced Sri Lankan side has upset England in this tournament. So, who will win today's game?

The venue for today's match is Chester-le-Street, the same stadium which hosted the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa. The Sri Lankan batsmen looked clueless versus the Proteas bowlers in the first innings, so if West Indies win the toss, they should look to have a bowl first.

The Men in Maroon have Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell in their team. The team holds the record of taking the most wickets in the powerplay overs of this World Cup. So, without any hesitation, the West Indies should bowl first.

For Sri Lanka, the score to reach will be 280-300 because West Indies have the batsmen who can chase down a 250 target very easily. Given the form of the Lankan batsmen, the chances of that happening are very minimal.

In case the Asian nation wins the toss, they should look to bowl first. But, we have seen that the Sri Lankan batsmen, especially in the middle order, have struggled very much when chasing a total. Even if West Indies put 250 on the board, which they can, they will be the favourites to win the match.

Prediction: West Indies to beat Sri Lanka and end their winless streak