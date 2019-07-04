×
World Cup 2019: Match 43, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Match Prediction - Who will win today’s match?

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
04 Jul 2019, 16:21 IST

Pakistan players celebrating
Pakistan players celebrating a wicket

It’s never easy being a Pakistan Cricket fan. They have been exhilarating on some occasions and completely toothless on others. It is that lack of consistency that has all but cost them a chance to make it to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

After a humiliating performance against the Windies and their arch-rivals India, they bounced back to convincingly defeat South Africa and New Zealand. They had a very close finish against Afghanistan, a result that kept their hopes alive.

It was some sight to see Pakistan fans supporting India against England when the entire nation hoped India or New Zealand would beat the Three Lions. However, consecutive victories for the hosts has almost taken the Men in Green out of the equation.

They will be taking on a team whose stocks in cricket circles have increased tremendously - Bangladesh. The spirit, confidence and fearlessness by which Bangladesh have gone about their business in this tournament has truly impressed one and all. They have backed their abilities and have been among the better players of the short ball this season.

Batsmen like Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and the impeccable Shakib Al Hasan have been fantastic. The latter especially, is hitting the ball like no one else. Being the first-ever player to amass more than 500 runs and claim over 10 wickets in a single WC season, Shakib almost kept Bangladesh's hopes for the semi-finals alive, single-handedly.

In Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it’s going to be a mega battle between two Asian giants. Both teams have got nothing to lose.

Pakistan on the other hand have a very slim chance of making World Cup history if they win against Bangladesh. Should they bowl first, they will automatically be ruled out of the tournament. Making it to the knockout phases only remains a mathematical possibility, as Pakistan will have to beat the Bangla Tigers by more than 316 runs.

Going by the current form of their bowlers like Mohammed Amir and Shaheeen Afridi, we expect Pakistan to come out as winners in this clashBangladesh have been firing on all cylinders with the bat but their bowling has been a big let-down, apart from Shakib Al Hasan, of course.

Pakistan have lot to play for, mainly for their fans who have stood by them. This World Cup has had eerie co-incidences with their 1992 World Cup campaign but that will end after their last league game against Bangladesh. As the writing on the wall is very clear - they cannot go on to repeat what Imran Khan’s men did 27 years back.

Pakistan have added incentive to beat Bangladesh at the iconic home of Cricket, Lord’s. In their only encounter in a World Cup, Bangladesh handed Pakistan a 62-run defeat. Revenge and pride both, will be on the cards for Sarfaraz Ahmed and co.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Yesterday
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42
WI 109/1 (24.4 ov)
AFG
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
