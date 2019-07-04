World Cup 2019: Match 43, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Match Prediction - Who will win today’s match?

Pakistan players celebrating a wicket

It’s never easy being a Pakistan Cricket fan. They have been exhilarating on some occasions and completely toothless on others. It is that lack of consistency that has all but cost them a chance to make it to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

After a humiliating performance against the Windies and their arch-rivals India, they bounced back to convincingly defeat South Africa and New Zealand. They had a very close finish against Afghanistan, a result that kept their hopes alive.

It was some sight to see Pakistan fans supporting India against England when the entire nation hoped India or New Zealand would beat the Three Lions. However, consecutive victories for the hosts has almost taken the Men in Green out of the equation.

They will be taking on a team whose stocks in cricket circles have increased tremendously - Bangladesh. The spirit, confidence and fearlessness by which Bangladesh have gone about their business in this tournament has truly impressed one and all. They have backed their abilities and have been among the better players of the short ball this season.

Batsmen like Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and the impeccable Shakib Al Hasan have been fantastic. The latter especially, is hitting the ball like no one else. Being the first-ever player to amass more than 500 runs and claim over 10 wickets in a single WC season, Shakib almost kept Bangladesh's hopes for the semi-finals alive, single-handedly.

In Match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it’s going to be a mega battle between two Asian giants. Both teams have got nothing to lose.

Pakistan on the other hand have a very slim chance of making World Cup history if they win against Bangladesh. Should they bowl first, they will automatically be ruled out of the tournament. Making it to the knockout phases only remains a mathematical possibility, as Pakistan will have to beat the Bangla Tigers by more than 316 runs.

Going by the current form of their bowlers like Mohammed Amir and Shaheeen Afridi, we expect Pakistan to come out as winners in this clash. Bangladesh have been firing on all cylinders with the bat but their bowling has been a big let-down, apart from Shakib Al Hasan, of course.

Pakistan have lot to play for, mainly for their fans who have stood by them. This World Cup has had eerie co-incidences with their 1992 World Cup campaign but that will end after their last league game against Bangladesh. As the writing on the wall is very clear - they cannot go on to repeat what Imran Khan’s men did 27 years back.

Pakistan have added incentive to beat Bangladesh at the iconic home of Cricket, Lord’s. In their only encounter in a World Cup, Bangladesh handed Pakistan a 62-run defeat. Revenge and pride both, will be on the cards for Sarfaraz Ahmed and co.