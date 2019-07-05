×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Match 47, India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
46   //    05 Jul 2019, 13:44 IST

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga
Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga

India will take on Sri Lanka in both the teams' last match of the league stage at Headingley, Leeds on 6th June 2019. The Indian team will be keen to claim a win against Sri Lanka, with the victory and a South Africa win against Australia certain to see India finish on top of the points table.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would just be playing for pride as they are out of the race for the semifinals. After suffering their first defeat of the campaign vs England, the Indian team managed to put their campaign back on track by beating Bangladesh. The Men in blue would want to continue this winning run ahead of the important knockout matches.

Considering their form before the tournament, very few gave Sri Lanka a chance of qualifying for the semifinals. The Island nation impressed everyone with their spirited performances but it was not enough to qualify for the knockout stage. They would want to end their tournament on a high by beating Virat Kohli's men.

Players under the spotlight


India


Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been in fantastic form throughout the tournament as he is the top-scorer for India. The 'Hitman' has scored four centuries in the tournament, emerging as one of the candidates to win the man of the tournament award. Rohit has two double centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs and will be keen to end the group stages with a solid knock.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's stats in the World Cup do not tell the full story about his performances. The right-arm fast bowler has played a pivotal part in the India's success in this World Cup. The Sri Lankan batsmen must come with a plan to tackle Bumrah, else, it would be impossible to tackle him.

Sri Lanka


Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is one of the biggest finds of the tournament, as the Sri Lankan youngster has impressed everyone with his stroke play. The right-hander had to wait until the sixth match to get an opportunity but he has not looked back since then. Fernando has 183 runs from three matches at an average of 61 and will be key against India's solid bowling unit.

Advertisement

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga might have lost a slight amount of pace due to his age, but the legendary fast bowler has used his experience to torment batsmen throughout the World Cup. If Malinga makes inroads into the Indian top-order, it could put pressure on India's unsettled middle order.

Who will win the match?

Virat Kohli's Indian team will surely go into the match as heavy favourites as the Indian top order is in fine form and could be expected to thwart the challenge posed by the relatively inexperienced bowling unit of Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Sri Lanka's batting unit has worn a cloak of inconsistency and with the Men in Blue boasting of a world-class bowling unit, Sri Lanka's batsmen could well be put under a stern test.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 35: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 39: Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 20: Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 27: England vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dhananjaya de Silva confident of Sri Lanka's chances against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Yesterday
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Today, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us