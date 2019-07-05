World Cup 2019, Match 47, India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win the match?

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 46 // 05 Jul 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga

India will take on Sri Lanka in both the teams' last match of the league stage at Headingley, Leeds on 6th June 2019. The Indian team will be keen to claim a win against Sri Lanka, with the victory and a South Africa win against Australia certain to see India finish on top of the points table.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would just be playing for pride as they are out of the race for the semifinals. After suffering their first defeat of the campaign vs England, the Indian team managed to put their campaign back on track by beating Bangladesh. The Men in blue would want to continue this winning run ahead of the important knockout matches.

Considering their form before the tournament, very few gave Sri Lanka a chance of qualifying for the semifinals. The Island nation impressed everyone with their spirited performances but it was not enough to qualify for the knockout stage. They would want to end their tournament on a high by beating Virat Kohli's men.

Players under the spotlight

India

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been in fantastic form throughout the tournament as he is the top-scorer for India. The 'Hitman' has scored four centuries in the tournament, emerging as one of the candidates to win the man of the tournament award. Rohit has two double centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs and will be keen to end the group stages with a solid knock.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's stats in the World Cup do not tell the full story about his performances. The right-arm fast bowler has played a pivotal part in the India's success in this World Cup. The Sri Lankan batsmen must come with a plan to tackle Bumrah, else, it would be impossible to tackle him.

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is one of the biggest finds of the tournament, as the Sri Lankan youngster has impressed everyone with his stroke play. The right-hander had to wait until the sixth match to get an opportunity but he has not looked back since then. Fernando has 183 runs from three matches at an average of 61 and will be key against India's solid bowling unit.

Advertisement

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga might have lost a slight amount of pace due to his age, but the legendary fast bowler has used his experience to torment batsmen throughout the World Cup. If Malinga makes inroads into the Indian top-order, it could put pressure on India's unsettled middle order.

Who will win the match?

Virat Kohli's Indian team will surely go into the match as heavy favourites as the Indian top order is in fine form and could be expected to thwart the challenge posed by the relatively inexperienced bowling unit of Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Sri Lanka's batting unit has worn a cloak of inconsistency and with the Men in Blue boasting of a world-class bowling unit, Sri Lanka's batsmen could well be put under a stern test.