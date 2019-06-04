×
World Cup 2019: Match 8, IND vs RSA, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for India

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
50   //    04 Jun 2019, 16:34 IST

India will be kicking off their World Cup campaign when they take on South Africa
India will be kicking off their World Cup campaign when they take on South Africa

Team India will finally kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign when they take the field against South Africa in Southampton. Barring the Indian team, all the other teams have played at least one match in the tourney. Faf du Plessis' South Africa has played 2 matches but unfortunately, they have not been able to win any one of them.

The Proteas have never lost three World Cup matches in a row and the Indian team stands a chance to break this prestigious record. India had played two warm-up matches prior to the main matches, and suffered a crushing loss at the hands of New Zealand but made an inspiring comeback versus Bangladesh in the 2nd game.

Nevertheless, the match against South Africa will be a fresh start for the Indian line-up because they will play cricket after a week's break. Here's how the Indian match squad could look like for their first World Cup match -

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for the world no.2 ODI team, followed by skipper Virat Kohli at no.3.

In-form KL Rahul will take the no.4 position with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav filling up the no. 5 and no.6 slots.

The team's premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya will occupy the no.7 position. The spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked 3-wicket hauls against Bangladesh. Hence, they deserve to be picked ahead of Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be the team's two pace guns.

Key Players for India

Batsmen - Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to score some runs and get things going against the Proteas
Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to score some runs and get things going against the Proteas
Shikhar Dhawan has an impressive record in the ICC tournaments he has played and as team India kicks off its ICC World Cup 2019 campaign tomorrow, expect Gabbar to bring his 'A' game against South Africa.

The team's captain, Virat Kohli is perhaps the best batsman of the world right now. His form will play a crucial role in deciding the winner of the match between India and South Africa.

Key Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Jasprit Bumrah is in the form of his life right now. No batsman of the world knows how to tackle his deliveries, especially in the powerplay overs.

Bumrah will need the support of the two spin bowlers especially Kuldeep Yadav if the Indian team wants to restrict South Africa for a lowly total.

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup schedule, points table, news, World cup most runs, live scores, most runs, most wickets, and fantasy tips.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7
SL 152/5 (24.2 ov)
AFG
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
