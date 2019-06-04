World Cup 2019: Match 8, IND vs RSA, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for India

India will be kicking off their World Cup campaign when they take on South Africa

Team India will finally kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign when they take the field against South Africa in Southampton. Barring the Indian team, all the other teams have played at least one match in the tourney. Faf du Plessis' South Africa has played 2 matches but unfortunately, they have not been able to win any one of them.

The Proteas have never lost three World Cup matches in a row and the Indian team stands a chance to break this prestigious record. India had played two warm-up matches prior to the main matches, and suffered a crushing loss at the hands of New Zealand but made an inspiring comeback versus Bangladesh in the 2nd game.

Nevertheless, the match against South Africa will be a fresh start for the Indian line-up because they will play cricket after a week's break. Here's how the Indian match squad could look like for their first World Cup match -

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for the world no.2 ODI team, followed by skipper Virat Kohli at no.3.

In-form KL Rahul will take the no.4 position with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav filling up the no. 5 and no.6 slots.

The team's premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya will occupy the no.7 position. The spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked 3-wicket hauls against Bangladesh. Hence, they deserve to be picked ahead of Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be the team's two pace guns.

Key Players for India

Batsmen - Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli

Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to score some runs and get things going against the Proteas

Shikhar Dhawan has an impressive record in the ICC tournaments he has played and as team India kicks off its ICC World Cup 2019 campaign tomorrow, expect Gabbar to bring his 'A' game against South Africa.

The team's captain, Virat Kohli is perhaps the best batsman of the world right now. His form will play a crucial role in deciding the winner of the match between India and South Africa.

Key Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Jasprit Bumrah is in the form of his life right now. No batsman of the world knows how to tackle his deliveries, especially in the powerplay overs.

Bumrah will need the support of the two spin bowlers especially Kuldeep Yadav if the Indian team wants to restrict South Africa for a lowly total.

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

