World Cup 2019: New Zealand hammer Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Jun 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand got their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start as they eased past Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening game. After electing to bowl first, the Kiwis utilized the conditions well to rattle the Sri Lankan batting order before chasing down the target comfortably.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first. The Kiwis got off to the perfect start as Matt Henry dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne for 4 runs off the 3rd ball of the match.

Kusal Perera and Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne steadied the innings, putting on 42 runs for the 2nd wicket. However, Henry struck once more, dismissing Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis in successive deliveries. At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka were reeling at 51 for 3 and in dire need of a solid partnership.

After the powerplay, the New Zealand bowlers made life tough for the Sri Lankan batsmen, reducing them to 60 for 6. Thisara Perera and Karunaratne added 52 runs for the 7th wicket and the skipper held one end up, reaching his fifty off 81 balls.

However, another collapse late on meant they were eventually bowled out for 136 in 29.2 overs. For New Zealand, Henry and Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets each.

Chasing just 137 runs to win, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro got the team off to a flying start, playing with positive intent. At the end of 10 overs, the duo had taken New Zealand to 77 for 0.

Guptill reached his fifty off 39 balls and then Munro followed suit, reaching the milestone off 41 balls. Both openers remained at the crease till the end, securing a comfortable 10-wicket victory with over 200 balls to spare.