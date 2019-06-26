×
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Ideal playing XI for both teams

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
78   //    26 Jun 2019, 01:13 IST

The Pakistan team
The Pakistan team

New Zealand and Pakistan are all set to clash in Match 33 of World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on 26th June. Both teams have won their previous match and will be looking to extend their winning spree.

New Zealand and India are the only teams which are still unbeaten in this tournament. Currently, New Zealand are placed at the second position in the points table while Pakistan occupy the 7th spot.

A win for New Zealand in this match will secure their spot in the semi-finals with two more games remaining. Pakistan on the other hand need to win their remaining 3 matches to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

New Zealand won their previous match against West Indies by a very close margin, while Pakistan defeated South Africa quite convincingly and are currently riding high on confidence.

Edgbaston, the venue for this encounter, hosted the New Zealand vs South Africa game earlier. The pitch was a bit slow during that game, and we can expect similar conditions yet again.

Kane Williamson has been in splendid form with the bat and has been leading his side from the front. He played a phenomenal knock of 148 in the last match against West Indies. Ross Taylor has also played a few good supporting innings in the tournament so far.

Openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have failed to perform consistently, and the team management might look at Henry Nicholls as an opening option. But Munro might get another chance against Pakistan to prove his worth.

Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham have been playing the role of enforcers to perfection.

Their bowling line-up comprising Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult has been highly consistent in this tournament, so there should be no changes in that department.

New Zealand have gone in with the same side in all the matches so far. The same trend might continue in the next match, as there is absolutely no need to tinker with the successful winning combination.

Coming to Pakistan, their batting line-up has been highly inconsistent throughout the tournament. But whenever they have performed, Pakistan have won the match quite comfortably.

Haris Sohail's blistering knock came as a welcome sign for them in the last match. Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez need to take the onus upon themselves and score the majority of the runs for the team.

Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan will form the bowling line-up. Pakistan are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination from the last match.

Pakistan's ideal XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand's ideal XI

Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Mohammad Amir
