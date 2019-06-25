×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
126   //    25 Jun 2019, 15:34 IST

Kane Williamson has been in terrific form for the Blackcaps
Kane Williamson has been in terrific form for the Blackcaps

In another intriguing contest, New Zealand are all set to take on Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Apart from India, the Blackcaps are the only side to remain unbeaten in this World Cup. Pakistan on the other hand desperately need another win if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory against South Africa while New Zealand narrowly escaped defeat against West Indies in their previous encounters. Kane Williamson would be eyeing to maintain their winning run in this campaign when they collide with Pakistan tomorrow.

After a sloppy start in this World Cup, Pakistan will now have to win all their remaining games to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 26th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Advertisement

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 227

Avg 2nd Innings score: 180

Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Head-to-Head 

Total: 106

New Zealand: 48

Pakistan: 54

Tied: 1

N/R: 3

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 8

New Zealand: 2

Pakistan: 6

Team news

New Zealand

- Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.

- Henry Nicholls might replace Colin Munro at the top of the order.

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Sohail will likely keep their places in the starting lineup.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

Key Players

New Zealand

- Kane Williamson

- Ross Taylor

- Trent Boult

Pakistan

- Imam-ul-Haq

- Babar Azam

- Wahab Riaz

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro / Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor,Tom Blundell / Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Kane Williamson
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs South Africa: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand warm-up match details, venue stats, team news, and key players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Venue details, Team News, Predicted 11,  and Match Prediction 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 22, India vs Pakistan -  Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats, and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 teams that could compete for the fourth spot in the Semi-Finals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32
AUS 158/1 (28.4 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us