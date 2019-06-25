World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
In another intriguing contest, New Zealand are all set to take on Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Apart from India, the Blackcaps are the only side to remain unbeaten in this World Cup. Pakistan on the other hand desperately need another win if they want to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory against South Africa while New Zealand narrowly escaped defeat against West Indies in their previous encounters. Kane Williamson would be eyeing to maintain their winning run in this campaign when they collide with Pakistan tomorrow.
After a sloppy start in this World Cup, Pakistan will now have to win all their remaining games to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
Match details
Date: Wednesday, 26th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 227
Avg 2nd Innings score: 180
Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG
Head-to-Head
Total: 106
New Zealand: 48
Pakistan: 54
Tied: 1
N/R: 3
Head-to-Head at WC
Total: 8
New Zealand: 2
Pakistan: 6
Team news
New Zealand
- Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.
- Henry Nicholls might replace Colin Munro at the top of the order.
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Sohail will likely keep their places in the starting lineup.
Squads
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Pakistan
Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain
Key Players
New Zealand
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Trent Boult
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Babar Azam
- Wahab Riaz
Probable Playing XI
New Zealand
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro / Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor,Tom Blundell / Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir