World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Kane Williamson has been in terrific form for the Blackcaps

In another intriguing contest, New Zealand are all set to take on Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Apart from India, the Blackcaps are the only side to remain unbeaten in this World Cup. Pakistan on the other hand desperately need another win if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory against South Africa while New Zealand narrowly escaped defeat against West Indies in their previous encounters. Kane Williamson would be eyeing to maintain their winning run in this campaign when they collide with Pakistan tomorrow.

After a sloppy start in this World Cup, Pakistan will now have to win all their remaining games to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, 26th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 227

Avg 2nd Innings score: 180

Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Head-to-Head

Total: 106

New Zealand: 48

Pakistan: 54

Tied: 1

N/R: 3

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 8

New Zealand: 2

Pakistan: 6

Team news

New Zealand

- Tom Blundell might make his World Cup debut against Pakistan, replacing Tom Latham to provide some firepower in the middle order.

- Henry Nicholls might replace Colin Munro at the top of the order.

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Sohail will likely keep their places in the starting lineup.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain

Key Players

New Zealand

- Kane Williamson

- Ross Taylor

- Trent Boult

Pakistan

- Imam-ul-Haq

- Babar Azam

- Wahab Riaz

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro / Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor,Tom Blundell / Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir