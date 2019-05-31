World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Key players and probable playing XI

Kane Williamson

The third match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played on 1st June at 3 PM IST between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

New Zealand have given solid performances in recent years, and they are one of the favourites for the semi-final spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have tried multiple captains and team combinations over the last couple of years, but are yet to find the right XI. They have a lot of issues to address in all departments of the game.

Ahead of their high-voltage clash, here's a look at the important aspects of the match-up:

Key players

Ross Taylor is currently at the peak of his career, averaging 91.29 and 74.13 in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The Kiwis would expect him to continue his form and make big contributions in the middle order.

In the bowling department, Trent Boult is the player to watch out for. It will be tough for any batting line-up to handle him if he gets any sort of assistance from the pitch. Boult picked up eight wickets in two warm-up matches, and his team would expect him to do more wonders with the ball.

For Sri Lanka, captain Dimuth Karunaratne has played only 19 ODI matches but has a huge role to play in this tournament. He has performed well in both warm-up matches and will be keen to continue his good form in the top order.

Lasith Malinga, meanwhile, is playing his last World Cup. He has featured in two World Cup finals - 2007 and 2011 - and so certainly knows how to play on the big stage.

Over the years Malinga's pace has slowed down, but his yorkers and slow balls are still dangerous. He had a good IPL season this year and would hope to perform even better to take the Lankans forward in this tournament.

Probable XI

New Zealand

Tom Blundell

If the Kiwis decide to go with only five bowling options, Colin de Grandhomme will miss out at the expense of Henry Nicholls. Either Tim Southee or Matt Henry is expected to miss out from the starting XI.

Until Tom Latham is declared fit to play, Tom Blundell will stand behind the stumps.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (WK), Henry Nicholls / Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee / Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Sri Lanka

Thisara Perera

All-rounders Jeevan Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva will be the spinners for Sri Lanka. They are expected to go with three pacers, and Thisara Perera will be their fourth seaming option.

In the batting, the middle order slots will be filled by Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews.

Probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (WK), Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana.