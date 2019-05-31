×
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
63   //    31 May 2019, 22:09 IST

Sri Lanka leads New Zealand 6-4 head to head in the World Cup.
Sri Lanka leads New Zealand 6-4 head to head in the World Cup.

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the third match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Till date, these two teams have played 98 ODIs against each other with New Zealand leading Sri Lanka 48-41 head to head. These two teams have also been involved in one tied match and eight No Results against each other.

These two teams have been involved in 10 World Cup matches with Sri Lanka winning six and New Zealand winning four matches. There have been three New Zealand - Sri Lanka matches played in England so far (1 match in 1979 and 2 matches in 1983) out of which New Zealand won two and Sri Lanka won one match.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

371/7 by New Zealand in 2019 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

73 all out by New Zealand in 2007 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

1568 runs scored by Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

170* by Luke Ronchi of New Zealand in 2015 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

36 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

centuries scored by Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka is the most number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

12 half-centuries scored by Kumar Sangakkara is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

41 sixes hit by Sanath Jayasuriya is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

74 wickets taken by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

5/9 by Muttiah Muralitharan in 2002 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

8 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls by Muttiah Muralitharan is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

52 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

4 dismissals by Lee Germon (NZ) in 1996, Romesh Kaluwitharana (SL) in 1997, Kumar Sangakkara (SL) in 2003, Brendon McCullum (NZ) in 2003 and by Tim Seifert (NZ) in 2019 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

24 catches by Ross Taylor of New Zealand is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.



Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kumar Sangakkara Muttiah Muralitharan
