World Cup 2019: One all-time captaincy record Virat Kohli might break at the World Cup

27 May 2019

M.S Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The 2019 World Cup starts in just 3 days. Fans all over the world are filled with excitement ahead of the World Cup. A new exciting format offers each team an equal opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals. India along with England and Australia head into the tournament as clear favourites for the title.

India’s chances of doing well in England would depend a lot on the form of their captain Virat Kohli. Virat has been in sensational form over the past few years and would be looking to add another World Cup title to his list of achievements.

It will be Virat’s first World Cup as the captain of the Indian cricket team. He was a newbie at the 2011 World Cup in which India won the title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He was the deputy to MS at the 2015 World Cup in which India lost to Australia in the semi-finals. Virat has been breaking records for fun in international cricket and another record that he could easily break over the course of the next two months is that of scoring most runs as the captain at a World Cup.

Virat has an all-round game and has thrived in every country with the bat. His ability to bat long without taking any risks and to chase down big totals with ridiculous ease is what makes him stand him out. He was in excellent form during India’s tour of England last summer. Also, attacks like West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lack the cutting edge and these teams could offer some easy runs for ‘King’ Kohli.

Currently, this record is held by Mahela Jayawardene who had accumulated a massive 548 runs at the 2007 World Cup held in the West Indies. He was also the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 548 runs to his name at an average of 60.88. However, it wasn’t quite enough as Sri Lanka lost out to Australia in the final. Second on the list is Australia’s Ricky Ponting with 539 runs at the 2007 World Cup.