World Cup 2019: Pakistan tops the list for the most catches dropped in the first half of the tournament

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
119   //    25 Jun 2019, 15:56 IST

Mohammad Amir drops a catch against South Africa
Mohammad Amir drops a catch against South Africa

What’s the story?

A statistician revealed Pakistan’s harrowing fielding performances, as they have dropped the most number of catches in the ongoing World Cup. They have dropped as many as 14 catches in the tournament so far, two more than second-placed England.

In case you didn’t know…

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners are currently having a tough time in the United Kingdom. They have won just two of their six games, sitting in the sixth position in the points table. One major reason for this is the lack of prowess in fielding.

The heart of the matter

Sarfraz Ahmed’s men are doing a commendable job with the ball and trying their best with the bat. But fielding has let them down time and again. 

Representing a vast nation in the greatest cricketing spectacle of the world, one would expect Pakistan’s fielders to be agile and committed. Their South African coach, Mickey Arthur always focuses on fielding. They have former Kiwi international Grant Bradburn as their fielding coach.

Despite all this, Pakistan’s fielding performance has been shambolic. Instead of the points table, they are currently leading the dropped catches table. On the contrary, their arch-rivals India have dropped only one catch, thirteen less than them. It shows the quality of the Indian fielding side.

What’s next?

Pakistani supporters are agitated at their side’s fielding efforts. There have been a lot of talks about what former head coach of Scotland, Grant Bradburn is bringing into the team. He was appointed in last September with the hopes of making Pakistan a quality fielding unit, but the 53-year-old has failed to deliver. Fans are expecting a new face as the team’s fielding coach after the World Cup.

Also Read: One brave change India must make for the game against West Indies

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli
