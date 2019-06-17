×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: PCB complains to ICC about Star Sports' India vs Pakistan ad

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
475   //    17 Jun 2019, 21:26 IST

The India vs Pakistan ad
The India vs Pakistan ad

What's the story?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with the advertisement broadcast by Star Sports in anticipation of the World Cup 2019 match between India and Pakistan. The apex cricket body of Pakistan has found parts of the advertisement 'objectionable', and has registered a complaint with ICC over the issue.

In case you didn't know...

During the 2015 World Cup Star Sports released a series of advertisements which trolled Pakistan for never beating India in the World Cup, using the catchphrase 'Mauka mauka'. The campaign was such a success that the broadcasters released another version ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing World Cup, which aimed more barbs at Pakistan's poor record against their arch-rivals.

The heart of the matter

In the new advertisement, a Pakistani fan was shown talking to a Bangladeshi fan. The Pakistani fan said that his dad told him to never give up. To this, an Indian fan replied that he had never told him so. This implied that the Indian fan was the father of Pakistani fan, something which did not go well with the PCB.

A senior BCCI official has revealed that Ehsan Mani, the PCB Chairman, raised a complaint with the ICC.

“Yes, Ehsan Mani on behalf of PCB has intimated the ICC raising objection on the content of the TVC. I am not sure if Mani has written a letter or had a telephonic conversation but we have come to know that an objection has been raised,” the BCCI official privy to the controversy told PTI.

According to further reports, the ICC then had a word with Star Sports. The apex cricket body apparently wants to ensure that broadcasters don't release any more commercials which create similar controversy.

What's next?

Now that the ICC has had a word with Star Sports, the latter would be more careful while marketing the other high-profile matches - particularly those involving Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan rivalry has always been fraught with tension, and while the Indian fans enjoyed the Star Sports ad thoroughly, it is understandable why the people on the other side of the border didn't.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
India vs Pakistan Head to Head : History, Rivalry & Stats | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 'In bad taste on both sides' Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s World Cup promo video on Abhinandan
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan ODI stats
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan (16th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Pace batteries to lock horns in helpful conditions
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: A combined India-Pakistan XI 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 199/3 (28.5 ov)
LIVE
Bangladesh need 123 runs to won from 21.1 overs
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us