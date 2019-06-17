World Cup 2019: PCB complains to ICC about Star Sports' India vs Pakistan ad

The India vs Pakistan ad

What's the story?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with the advertisement broadcast by Star Sports in anticipation of the World Cup 2019 match between India and Pakistan. The apex cricket body of Pakistan has found parts of the advertisement 'objectionable', and has registered a complaint with ICC over the issue.

In case you didn't know...

During the 2015 World Cup Star Sports released a series of advertisements which trolled Pakistan for never beating India in the World Cup, using the catchphrase 'Mauka mauka'. The campaign was such a success that the broadcasters released another version ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing World Cup, which aimed more barbs at Pakistan's poor record against their arch-rivals.

The heart of the matter

In the new advertisement, a Pakistani fan was shown talking to a Bangladeshi fan. The Pakistani fan said that his dad told him to never give up. To this, an Indian fan replied that he had never told him so. This implied that the Indian fan was the father of Pakistani fan, something which did not go well with the PCB.

A senior BCCI official has revealed that Ehsan Mani, the PCB Chairman, raised a complaint with the ICC.

“Yes, Ehsan Mani on behalf of PCB has intimated the ICC raising objection on the content of the TVC. I am not sure if Mani has written a letter or had a telephonic conversation but we have come to know that an objection has been raised,” the BCCI official privy to the controversy told PTI.

According to further reports, the ICC then had a word with Star Sports. The apex cricket body apparently wants to ensure that broadcasters don't release any more commercials which create similar controversy.

What's next?

Now that the ICC has had a word with Star Sports, the latter would be more careful while marketing the other high-profile matches - particularly those involving Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan rivalry has always been fraught with tension, and while the Indian fans enjoyed the Star Sports ad thoroughly, it is understandable why the people on the other side of the border didn't.