World Cup 2019: Ranking the 10 best batsmen

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was full of thrills and surprises till the end. There were several close matches which kept the spectators on the edge of their seats and hence made this tournament entertaining.

Due to the low scoring games, there was pressure on the batsmen to play the ball intelligently and take their time to settle in to adapt to the conditions. Those who played the ball on its merit flourished in the tournament and scored tons of runs. On the other, those who played recklessly perished and were not able to provide a valuable contribution to their team when they needed it.

Let us now rank the top ten best batsmen of the World Cup.

#10 Ross Taylor

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019

Ross Taylor played a significant role in helping the Kiwis reach the final of the World Cup. Being the senior-most player in the side, he used all his experience and provided stability to the relatively shaky middle order. His best performance came in the semi-finals against India when he helped his team by scoring 74 to help his team reach a score of 239 in testing conditions.

In 9 innings Ross Taylor scored 350 runs at an average of 38.88. It is highly unlikely that he will feature in the next World Cup.

#9 Faf Du Plessis

Australia v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Faf Du Plessis played as a one-man army for South Africa at the World Cup. Despite the team struggling throughout the tournament, he showed his class, elegance and great technique at the grandest stage by scoring 387 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 64.50.

His most memorable innings at the World Cup was against Australia at Old Trafford. His century helped South Africa to win the final game of the league game as well as deny the Aussies the top spot in the standings.

