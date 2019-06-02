World Cup 2019: Ranking the spin contingent of all the teams

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 584 // 02 Jun 2019, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India's spin attack has a lot of variety

The World Cup 2019 has started off on a rather disappointing note, with almost all the games thus far ending as lop-sided affairs. In a tournament that was bound to present an equitable battle between bat and ball, scores of 300+ have gone amiss.

With the pacers making the most of the seaming conditions at hand, the spinners have not had the best of outings but can be expected to have a major say in a later part of the tournament.

In batting-friendly conditions, the spin on offer could be the containing factor. In the initial stages of the tournament, teams winning the toss are expected to put the opposition in which gives the pacers an extra incentive to leave a mark early on.

But since most of the matches are played as day matches, if the team batting first manages to put runs on the board, their spinners are going to be a decisive factor while bowling second. The wickets in the early part of the English summer are expected to be pace friendly in the first innings and spin conducive in the second innings.

In this article, we analyze and rank the spin bowling attacks of the 10 participating teams.

#10 West Indies

Ashley Nurse is the lead spinner for the West Indies

The West Indies bowling attack predominantly is a pace-oriented attack with only two spinners in off-spinner Ashley Nurse and left-arm orthodox spinner Fabian Allen in their team. These two spinners combined together have played in 58 ODIs and taken 50 wickets only. Nothing awe- inspiring. A fit Sunil Narine could have provided the experience in the spin bowling segment but in his absence, the West Indies team has one of the weakest spin-bowling attacks in the tournament.

#9 Sri Lanka

Though Sri Lanka has four spinners in the squad, only one of them, leg break bowler Jeffrey Vendersay, is a specialist spinner. However, Vandersay has limited experience from playing just 11 ODIs while the other spinners in the squad such Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana are all batsmen who could bowl a bit. Hence, the Sri Lankan spin attack could wear a depleted look this World Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT