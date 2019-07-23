World Cup 2019 Review: Rating the performance of each Indian player in the tournament

Suyambu Lingam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 258 // 23 Jul 2019, 03:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India's squad for World Cup 2019

India entered the World Cup 2019 as one of the heavy favorites. They dominated the league stage by winning seven of their nine games; with their match against New Zealand washed out, India were the only team to lose just a single game in the league stage.

They started their semi-final game on a good note by restricting New Zealand to a modest score of 239. However, the New Zealand bowlers fought back strongly in the second innings by triggering a colossal batting collapse. Despite a brave knock from Ravindra Jadeja, the Kiwis won the match by 18 runs.

With the World Cup now over, let us review the performances of the Indian players in the premier tournament.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Mayank Agarwal – N/A

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal came into the squad as a replacement for the injured Vijay Shankar. Since Agarwal joined the team in the final phase of the tournament, he didn't get to play a single game.

Shikhar Dhawan – N/A

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan’s World Cup 2019 started on a bitter note as he managed to score only eight runs against South Africa. However, he bounced back strongly in the next game by scoring a century against Australia.

In the process, he fractured his left thumb and failed to recover before the end of the tournament. As a result, his World Cup campaign came to a premature end.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik – (1/10)

Dinesh Karthik

When India ran out of patience with Kedar Jadhav, they replaced him with Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik made his World Cup debut against Bangladesh and scored only eight runs. Though he did not get the chance to bat in the Sri Lanka game, a perfect opportunity was laid out for him in the semi-final. However, a stunner from James Neesham ended his World Cup campaign.

Overall, it can be said that Karthik failed miserably in the World Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT