World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi's record six-wicket haul leads Pakistan to a comfortable win over Bangladesh

Pakistan ended their World Cup 2019 campaign on a positive note as they defeated Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last league match at Lords, London on Friday.

Set a target of 316 to win on a good pitch to bat on, Bangladesh were rocked all through the chase by a fine display of fast bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up career-best figures of 6/35 from 9.1 overs.

The chase was off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 22 in the sixth over and castled Tamim Iqbal in the 11th over. In his second spell, Shaheen removed Liton Das will a well-crafted slower ball for 32 and had dangerman Shakib Al Hasan edging to skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 33rd over.

In the 41st over, Shaheen started off in fine fashion as he got rid of Mohammad Saifuddin and two balls later, struck with a sizzling yorker as Mahmudullah had no answer to Shaheen's skill.

The lanky pacer dealt the final nail in the coffin as he clean bowled Mustafizur Rahman to finish with figures of 6/35 from 9.1 overs, breaking a slew of records in the process.

Earlier, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq struggled to score runs with some tight bowling by Bangladeshi bowlers. Mohammad Saifuddin got the first breakthrough, dismissing Fakhar Zaman for 13. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 38 for 1.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq played with positive intent, putting pressure on the Bangladeshi bowlers. It was an amazing batting display by both Pakistani batsmen who took singles and hit boundaries off bad balls.

Babar reached his half-century off 62 balls while Imam reached his fifty off 52 balls. As things looked dangerous for Bangladesh, Saifuddin struck by dismissing Babar Azam for 96 which ended a 157-run partnership for the second wicket.

Imam reached his century off 99 balls but was soon out hit wicket for 100. Bangladesh bowlers made a comeback getting wickets of Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail.

Imad Wasim, however, took up the onus of scoring and played a blinder of an inning, scoring 43 off 26 balls that took his side to a respectable total of 315-9 from 50 overs which sufficed in the end.

Brief scores-

Pakistan 315 for 9 in 50 overs ( Imam UL Haq 100, Babar Azam 96, Mustafizur Rahman 5/75, Mohammad Saifuddin 3/77) Bangladesh 221 in 44.1 overs ( Shakib AL Hasan 64, Liton Das 32, Shaheen Shah Afridi 6/35) by 94 runs.