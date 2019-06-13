×
World Cup 2019: "Shakib could play next game against West Indies," says Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes

Satvik Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
News
88   //    13 Jun 2019, 15:47 IST

Shakib batted with an injured finger in the match against England
Shakib batted with an injured finger in the match against England

What’s the story?

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes has revealed that the star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in line for recovery from his thigh injury and could well feature in the game against West Indies, in a recent statement as per TOI reports.

In case you didn’t know…

In the match against England, Shakib Al Hasan picked up an injury while he was batting but still went on to score a hundred, an important 119-ball 121 with 12 fours and one six as Bangladesh got to 280 in their chase of 387, ensuring that their net run-rate did not take a major hit.

The heart of the matter

England put up a massive 386-6 from 50 overs courtesy of Jason Roy's 153 and a quick-fire half-century from Jos Buttler. Bangladesh did not have the best of starts as the openers were sent back with the score on 63 from 11.2 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan walked in and put up a 106-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim before the latter fell to Plunkett. Unperturbed by the fall of wickets and a thigh injury, Al Hasan went on scoring runs and brought up his hundred from just 95 balls.

However, post the innings, there was no update on the all-rounder's injury until prior to the upcoming clash against West Indies, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes cleared the air and confirmed that Al Hasan is on the road to recovery.

Rhodes told the media, "He (Shakib) picked up a little injury in the game against England and he fought on and battled on and played extremely well with an injury.”

"We are very optimistic that with the treatment he will get this week he can recover well and play in the next game against the West Indies,” he signed off, claiming that the southpaw will in all likelyhood be available for selection against West Indies.

Shakib Al Hasan is the number one ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket and has been an important part of the Bangladesh side for a long time now. With the all-rounder also enjoying some top form as the current leading run-scorer of the tournament, his return to prime fitness will be key for Bangladesh.

What’s next?

With Shakib’s fitness still in doubt, Bangladesh cricket fans will hope to see the star player taking to field against a strong West Indies unit when the two sides face of in the 23rd match of the World Cup on June 17th in Taunton.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Injuries in Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
