World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the World Cup, Rishabh Pant named as replacement

Rishabh Pant had flown down to England as Shikar's backup

What’s the story?

In a huge blow to India’s star opener, Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the mega event due to a hairline fracture on his left thumb. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been named as his replacement.

In case you didn’t know?

Shikhar Dhawan had suffered a hairline fracture during his match-winning 117 against Australia at The Oval on June 9 and was put under observation by the team management but they decided to call Rishabh Pant from India as stand-by in case he didn’t recover in time.

The heart of the matter

Shikhar Dhawan is one of India’s most destructive batsman and had formed a formidable opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. He has a stellar record in ICC tournaments with 6 hundreds to his name: 3 in Champions Trophy and 3 in World Cup. Shikhar is an integral part of India’s famed Top-3 that has been the backbone of India’s wins during the past few years.

With Shikhar out injured, Indian team decided to go in K.L Rahul as the opening partner to Rohit Sharma against Pakistan. Rahul struck a steady fifty and put on a hundred plus stand with Rohit. Shikhar’s replacement Vijay Shankar could not do much of note with the bat against Pakistan but picked up the crucial wicket of Imam-ul-Haq with the ball.

Shikhar’s replacement Rishabh Pant would have to wait for his chances as he is unlikely to be drafted into the playing XI straightaway. Pant is himself a very destructive batsman and has a good record in English conditions having smashed a Test hundred against England at the Oval last year. He was also very impressive in the IPL-2019.

What’s next?

India next take on Afghanistan on 22nd June at Southampton before clashing with West Indies on 27th June at Manchester.