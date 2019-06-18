×
World Cup 2019: South Africa's player performance ratings so far

Roald Grobler
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
110   //    18 Jun 2019, 16:43 IST

South African cricket team
South African cricket team

South Africa were in excellent form heading into the World Cup 2019. They have not lost an ODI series since February 2018 (against India). The team defeated Pakistan 3-2 in February and Sri Lanka 5-0 in March.

The Proteas had every reason to believe that this World Cup was their time to shine.

Unfortunately, the optimism was brought to a sudden halt once the tournament began. The Proteas lost their first three matches of the tournament against England, Bangladesh and India. Their current record reads: played five, lost three, won one, with one no result.

Some players have performed well despite the poor start, while some have been extremely disappointing. Let us look at the player ratings so far.

Quinton de Kock: 7/10

Innings - 5, Runs - 186, Highest score - 68, Average – 46.50

The talented left-hander has been South Africa’s best batsmen of the tournament. He scored 68 against England to help his team reach a strong position of 129-2. But his wicket triggered a collapse and the Proteas fell 104 runs short of the 312-run target.

De Kock batted with his usual flair against Afghanistan to score 68. He would be a key factor in his team’s bid to win the event.

Hashim Amla: 3/10

Innings - 4, Runs - 66, Highest score – 41 not out, Average – 22

Amla has looked out of touch in the first half of the tournament. He recorded scores of 13, 6 and 6 in his first three innings. 

The match against Afghanistan was the ideal chance to prove himself. The Proteas were chasing a small target of 126 against the Asian minnows; Amla remained unbeaten at the end on 41.

South Africa will hope that this innings gives him the confidence needed to compile tall scores in the second half of the event.

Aiden Markram: 3/10

Innings - 3, Runs - 61, Highest score – 45, Average – 20.33

The 24-year-old is touted to lead the next generation of South African batsmen. Unfortunately, his World Cup 2019 stats do not suggest that.

Markram seemed all set to score a match-winning innings against Bangladesh before he perished for 45. He has to convert these scores into centuries if he wants to have a stand-out career.

Rassie van der Dussen: 5/10

Innings - 3, Runs - 113, Highest score – 50, Average – 37.66

Van der Dussen has had a quiet tournament thus far. His only innings of note has been 50 versus England.

Faf du Plessis: 5/10

Innings - 4, Runs - 105, Highest score – 62, Average – 35

Du Plessis will be disappointed with his World Cup 2019 results so far. The combative captain scored 62 versus Bangladesh and 38 versus India, but he failed to convert these scores into centuries.

David Miller: 4/10

Innings - 2, Runs - 69, Highest score – 38, Average – 34.50

The 30-year-old has not shown his destructive batting at the event. He looked vulnerable against Bangladesh's and India’s spinners when he was at the crease. 

Miller’s highest score has been 38 versus India.

Andile Phelukwayo
Andile Phehlukwayo

Andile Phehlukwayo: 6/10

Innings - 4, Runs – 83, Highest score – 34, Average – 27.66

Bowling: Innings – 4, Wickets – 6, Best figures – 2-18, Average – 25.66 

Phehlukwayo has shown his unquestionable talent with both bat and ball at the World Cup. South Africa were in trouble against India at 89-5 before Phehlukwayo rescued the innings with a gutsy 34.

The 23-year-old was exceptional with the ball against Afghanistan. He picked up 2-18 from eight overs.

Chris Morris: 8/10

Innings - 2, Runs - 52, Highest score – 42, Average – 26

Bowling: Innings – 3, Wickets – 6, Best figures – 3-13, Average – 20.33

The all-rounder was chosen at the 11th hour for the tournament. He replaced Anrich Nortjie, who pulled out with an injury. 

It was lucky for the team that Morris was chosen, because he has been superb with both bat and ball at the World Cup. The 32-year-old scored 42 against India to help the Proteas recover from a top-order collapse. He followed it up with bowling figures of 1-36. 

Morris then bowled with good control to claim 3-13 against Afghanistan. He can be the lynchpin for South Africa at the World Cup 2019.

Kagiso Rabada: 3/10

Bowling: Innings - 4, Wickets - 5, Best figures – 2-39, Average – 39.60

The precocious bowler has established himself as one of the world’s best fast bowlers. But Rabada had an average first two matches at the World Cup 2019.

He did bowl superbly in the third match against India though. He removed the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan in his third over and ended up with figures of 2-39.

Imran Tahir: 6/10

Bowling: Innings - 4, Wickets - 8, Best figures – 4-29, Average – 25.62

The 40-year-old will aim to go out with a bang in his ODI swansong. 

He found his touch against Afghanistan after a slow start to the event. Tahir struck with his first ball, clean-bowling Noor Ali Zadran. The dismissal triggered a collapse from 69-3 to 125 all out.

