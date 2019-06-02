World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Preview

Shakib and de Kock will play a crucial role for their respective sides

The fifth fixture of the ICC 2019 World Cup will witness South Africa taking on Bangladesh at Kennington Oval, London. After being hammered in their previous encounter by England, South Africa will be hoping to bounce back in this crunch game while Bangladesh will look to open their World Cup 2019 account with a win over the Proteas. We can expect another high-voltage drama when these two unpredictable sides will go head-to-head tomorrow.

South Africa started their World Cup campaign on a forgettable note when the hosts, England registered a thumping 104-run win against them in the inaugural match. Faf du Plessis will look to lead his batting lineup by example on these flat English tracks. Quinton de Kock(68) and Rassie van der Dussen(50) made the only contribution with the bat while other batsmen found unusual ways to get out. The lack of experience was quite evident in the opening match when South Africa failed to pounce on the opportunity even after finding the England side on the back foot. The Proteas would be eyeing to register their first win in this World Cup campaign heading into their second fixture.

Bangladesh, on the contrary, can be the most unpredictable side in this edition of the World Cup. Mashrafe Mortaza has a balanced squad with the right combination of youth and experience which can surprise many teams in this World Cup. With match winners like Tamim Iqbal, Shakib-al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in their ranks, the Asian outfit certainly has the talent, but it’s their temperament which will be tested in this long tournament.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, 2nd June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 247

Avg 2nd Innings score: 213

Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs Eng

Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by Eng vs RSA

Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND

Lowest Defended: 241/10 (49.4 Ov) by PAK vs Eng

Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Key Players

South Africa

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Shakib al Hasan

Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XI

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram / Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Md. Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman/Mosaddek, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Mehidy Hasan, Saifuddin/Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman