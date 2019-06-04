×
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
46   //    04 Jun 2019, 13:38 IST

Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis
Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis

Amid a lot of excitement and anticipation, Team India will begin their 2019 World Cup journey when they take on South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Indian team will be determined to start their campaign on a winning note while the Proteas would be hoping to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

South Africa have struggled to find their feet in this World Cup campaign. Despite being the third-ranked ODI side in the world, the Proteas were hammered in two high-scoring games, by England and Bangladesh respectively.

Faf du Plessis has a number of issues to address ahead of their must-win game against India. Their bowling department has to step-up after conceding more than 300 runs in both their previous matches. Having lost back-to-back games, South Africa need a victory to stay in contention for a semifinal berth.

On the other hand, India looked to be back at their best after thrashing Bangladesh in their last warm-up game. The Men in Blue have been one of the most consistent teams in limited-overs cricket the past few years and enter this tournament as one of the favourites.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, 5th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 262

Avg 2nd Innings score: 213

Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest Total Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Total Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Team News

South Africa

  • Dale Steyn might replace Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out of the game after picking up a hamstring injury.
  • Hashim Amla will return at the top of the order with Aiden Markram likely to be pushed down to the number-3 spot.

India

  • KL Rahul will bat at number-4 for the Indian team.
  • Vijay Shankar might also keep his place in the starting lineup if Kedar Jadhav is not fit for the game.
  • Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a crucial role in the middle overs.

Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Key Players

South Africa

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Kagiso Rabada

India

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram / Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir

India

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav/Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

