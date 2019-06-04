World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
Amid a lot of excitement and anticipation, Team India will begin their 2019 World Cup journey when they take on South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
The Indian team will be determined to start their campaign on a winning note while the Proteas would be hoping to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.
South Africa have struggled to find their feet in this World Cup campaign. Despite being the third-ranked ODI side in the world, the Proteas were hammered in two high-scoring games, by England and Bangladesh respectively.
Faf du Plessis has a number of issues to address ahead of their must-win game against India. Their bowling department has to step-up after conceding more than 300 runs in both their previous matches. Having lost back-to-back games, South Africa need a victory to stay in contention for a semifinal berth.
On the other hand, India looked to be back at their best after thrashing Bangladesh in their last warm-up game. The Men in Blue have been one of the most consistent teams in limited-overs cricket the past few years and enter this tournament as one of the favourites.
Match Details
Date: Wednesday, 5th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 262
Avg 2nd Innings score: 213
Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS
Highest Total Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest Total Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL
Team News
South Africa
- Dale Steyn might replace Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out of the game after picking up a hamstring injury.
- Hashim Amla will return at the top of the order with Aiden Markram likely to be pushed down to the number-3 spot.
India
- KL Rahul will bat at number-4 for the Indian team.
- Vijay Shankar might also keep his place in the starting lineup if Kedar Jadhav is not fit for the game.
- Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a crucial role in the middle overs.
Squads
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Key Players
South Africa
- Quinton de Kock
- Faf du Plessis
- Kagiso Rabada
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Probable Playing XI
South Africa
Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram / Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir
India
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav/Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Md. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah