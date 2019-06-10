World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies, Match Preview
West Indies and South Africa are set to square off at the Rose Bowl in the 15th fixture of the 2019 World Cup.
The Faf du Plessis-led side will be desperate to open their account with three losses from their previous three games while the Windies will be looking to bag another two crucial points with a win against Pakistan followed by an agonizing loss against Australia.
With both teams keen to get their campaign back on track, one could certainly expect some exciting action on the cards.
Match Details
Date: Monday, 10th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 260
Avg 2nd Innings score: 214
Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS
Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL
Head-to-Head at WC
Total: 06
South Africa: 04
West Indies: 02
Team News
South Africa
- Beuran Hendricks might make his World Cup debut in this fixture.
- Aiden Markram might bat at top of the order to tackle the short bowling.
West Indies
- Darren Bravo might feature in the starting lineup to provide stability in the middle order.
- Evin Lewis can make for the Trinidadian while Shai Hope will open the batting.
Squads
South Africa
Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir
West Indies
Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.
Key Players
South Africa
- Quinton de Kock
- Faf du Plessis
- Kagiso Rabada
West Indies
- Chris Gayle
- Shai Hope
- Jason Holder