World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies, Match Preview

Quinton de Kock will be crucial for the Proteas at top of the order

West Indies and South Africa are set to square off at the Rose Bowl in the 15th fixture of the 2019 World Cup.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will be desperate to open their account with three losses from their previous three games while the Windies will be looking to bag another two crucial points with a win against Pakistan followed by an agonizing loss against Australia.

With both teams keen to get their campaign back on track, one could certainly expect some exciting action on the cards.

Match Details

Date: Monday, 10th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 260

Avg 2nd Innings score: 214

Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 06

South Africa: 04

West Indies: 02

Team News

South Africa

Beuran Hendricks might make his World Cup debut in this fixture.

Aiden Markram might bat at top of the order to tackle the short bowling.

West Indies

Darren Bravo might feature in the starting lineup to provide stability in the middle order.

Evin Lewis can make for the Trinidadian while Shai Hope will open the batting.

Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

West Indies

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Key Players

South Africa

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada

West Indies

Chris Gayle

Shai Hope

Jason Holder