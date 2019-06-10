×
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
10 Jun 2019, 13:39 IST

Quinton de Kock will be crucial for the Proteas at top of the order
Quinton de Kock will be crucial for the Proteas at top of the order

West Indies and South Africa are set to square off at the Rose Bowl in the 15th fixture of the 2019 World Cup.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will be desperate to open their account with three losses from their previous three games while the Windies will be looking to bag another two crucial points with a win against Pakistan followed by an agonizing loss against Australia.

With both teams keen to get their campaign back on track, one could certainly expect some exciting action on the cards.

Match Details

Date: Monday, 10th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 260

Avg 2nd Innings score: 214

Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Head-to-Head at WC

Total: 06

South Africa: 04

West Indies: 02

Team News

 South Africa

  • Beuran Hendricks might make his World Cup debut in this fixture.
  • Aiden Markram might bat at top of the order to tackle the short bowling.

West Indies

  • Darren Bravo might feature in the starting lineup to provide stability in the middle order.
  • Evin Lewis can make for the Trinidadian while Shai Hope will open the batting.

Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir

West Indies

Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas. 

 

Key Players

South Africa

  • Quinton de Kock
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Kagiso Rabada

West Indies

  • Chris Gayle
  • Shai Hope
  • Jason Holder 

 

Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Jason Holder ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
World Cup 2019, Match 15: South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 15 Preview | South Africa vs West Indies Statistical Preview: 8 Things that you must know before the match | ODI Stats Highlights
World Cup 2019: Match 15, South Africa vs West Indies Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details & Head to Head Stats
World Cup 2019, Match 15, SA vs WI: Predicted Playing XI for South Africa
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies, 3 men who can win the game for WI
World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies Match Preview
SK Flashback: Lara's theme halts South African juggernaut in the World Cup 1996 quarter-final
SK Flashback: Genius stars in a Proteas horror show in the opening face-off of the 2003 World Cup
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 cricketers set to retire after the tournament
