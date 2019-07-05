×
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs India, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
162   //    05 Jul 2019, 14:40 IST

Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India will square off against Sri Lanka in the penultimate league match of the 2019 World Cup. Having sealed their semi-final berth, Team India will now be looking to go to the top of the table with another triumph.

Virat Kohli's men have set the bar high in this tournament and will be hoping to go all the way. If Australia fail to win their final game against South Africa and India secure a victory against Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue will seal top spot in the points table and book a semifinal berth with New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started their World Cup campaign in poor fashion but gathered steam as the tournament progressed. They are no longer in contention for a spot in the semifinals, but will look to end the tournament on a high.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, 6th July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 228

Avg 2nd Innings score: 209

Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-Head Record

Total: 158

Sri Lanka: 56

India: 90

Tied: 01

N/R: 11

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Total: 08

Sri Lanka: 04

India: 03

N/R: 01

Team News

Sri Lanka

  • Suranga Lakmal might earn a spot in the starting lineup for this fixture.

India

  • Rishabh Pant will keep his place at number four.
  • Ravindra Jadeja might be given the nod in place of Dinesh Karthik.

Squads

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Key Players

Sri Lanka

  • Kusal Perera
  • Kusal Mendis
  • Lasith Malinga

India

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Virat Kohli
  • Jasprit Bumrah

 

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratane, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Dimuth Karunaratne
