World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs India, Match Preview
India will square off against Sri Lanka in the penultimate league match of the 2019 World Cup. Having sealed their semi-final berth, Team India will now be looking to go to the top of the table with another triumph.
Virat Kohli's men have set the bar high in this tournament and will be hoping to go all the way. If Australia fail to win their final game against South Africa and India secure a victory against Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue will seal top spot in the points table and book a semifinal berth with New Zealand.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, started their World Cup campaign in poor fashion but gathered steam as the tournament progressed. They are no longer in contention for a spot in the semifinals, but will look to end the tournament on a high.
Match Details
Date: Saturday, 6th July 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 228
Avg 2nd Innings score: 209
Highest Total: 351/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 93/10 (36.2 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Highest Chased: 324/2 (37.3 Ov) by SL vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 165/9 (60 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Head-to-Head Record
Total: 158
Sri Lanka: 56
India: 90
Tied: 01
N/R: 11
Head-to-Head at World Cup
Total: 08
Sri Lanka: 04
India: 03
N/R: 01
Team News
Sri Lanka
- Suranga Lakmal might earn a spot in the starting lineup for this fixture.
India
- Rishabh Pant will keep his place at number four.
- Ravindra Jadeja might be given the nod in place of Dinesh Karthik.
Squads
Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Key Players
Sri Lanka
- Kusal Perera
- Kusal Mendis
- Lasith Malinga
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratane, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar