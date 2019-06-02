×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019 Stats: Match 4, Afghanistan vs Australia- Numbers you need to know

M Ashwin Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
41   //    02 Jun 2019, 22:38 IST

Afghanistan v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Afghanistan v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Defending champions Australia faced off against Afghanistan in both the teams' opening game of the 2019 World Cup. With two very different teams, one a five time champion and the other a No.10 ranked team in ODIs facing off, the battle was expected to be lop-sided.

David Warner and Steve Smith's return to cricket was the hot topic of discussion ahead of the clash and with the former registering a mature half-century, his return to international cricket was one to remember.

A country that has produced some quality cricketers who have made an impression in the international circuit, Afghanistan has always impressed with their big heart for a long time. Their approach has been aggressive but that has paid off only against the associate nations. Against quality sides like Australia, they have been found wanting.

The two teams had faced off earlier during the 2015 World Cup when the Australian team decimated Afghanistan on all fronts by amassing 417/6 from their 50 overs and then bundling out their opponents for just 142, registering a mammoth 275-run victory, the highest ever margin of victory in the World Cup.

This meetup too followed a similar template to the previous encounter as the match was a lop-sided affair. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' pace proved a little too hard to handle for Afghanistan as the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals before Adam Zampa's mixed bag of tricks fetched him figures of 3/60 from eight overs.

After bundling out Afghanistan for just 207, David Warner and Aaron Finch started off on a positive note as they put on a 96-run partnership before Finch was dismissed by his opposite number for a well made 49-ball 66.

Usman Khawaja (15) and Steve Smith (18) also returned to the pavillion after making good starts but in the end, David Warner's composed innings, an unbeaten 114-ball 89 laced with eight fours took Australia across the line with over 15 overs to spare.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game-

  • 2 – David Warner has only two fifty plus scores in World Cup and both have been against Afghanistan.
  • 9 – Alex Carey became only the ninth wicket keeper in the World Cup to have 5 or more dismissals in a match. He also became the second Australian to do so after Adam Gilchrist (in 2003) who had 6 dismissals to his name. Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) also holds had six dismissals to his name from the 2015 World Cup.
  • 11 - There were a total of 11 World Cup debutants in the match, six for Afghanistan (Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman) and five for Australia (Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa).
  • 29 – Out of the 31 ODIs that Mujeeb has played, he has opened the bowling on 29 occasions.
Tags:
CWC Live Score & News Australia Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket David Warner Alex Carey ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Australia Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia vs Afghanistan - 5 players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Why Australia will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Today
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us