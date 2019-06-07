×
World Cup 2019: Suresh Raina backs Dhoni and says its a sign of patriotism, not nationalism

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
57   //    07 Jun 2019, 20:54 IST

Raina and Dhoni
Raina and Dhoni

What's the story?

Suresh Raina has defended Dhoni regarding the Army Insignia row saga. Raina considers Dhoni's gesture as a sign of 'patriotism' and not 'nationalism'.

In case you didn't know…

During India's first game of this World Cup against South Africa, Balidan Badan was spotted on the wicket-keeping gloves of Indian former captain MS Dhoni. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked BCCI to remove the army badge from his gloves.   

The heart of the matter

According to ICC, those Badges on Dhoni's gloves violate the rules of ICC and has asked BCCI to take the above-mentioned action.

Here is what ICC rule says,

"Equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match."

Indian batsman Suresh Raina addressed the issue and posted a tweet favoring MS Dhoni.

Suresh Raina tweeted

"While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," Suresh Raina wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) has written a letter to ICC requesting to allow Dhoni to don the same gloves. It will be interesting to see ICC's response to the BCCI's request regarding the same. The Indian fans are also supporting India's most successful captain by trending #DhoniKeepTheGloves on Twitter.

What's next?

India's next game in this World Cup is against the defending World Champions Australia on 9 June. The Indian fans would love to see the legend with the same wicket-keeping gloves as it will be a sign of respect to the Indian Army.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Suresh Raina
