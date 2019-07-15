×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Team analysis of Pakistan

tanmaiy sethia
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
38   //    15 Jul 2019, 01:48 IST

Pakistan came into the world cup with a ten-match losing streak.
Pakistan came into the world cup with a ten-match losing streak.

If there was one team that could surprise you in a World Cup match, it has to be Pakistan. Their records may speak a story of a slumbering form, but their performance on a particular day has nothing to do with it.

This is what we saw from the Pakistan side in this World Cup 2019. They came into the tournament on the back of a losing streak, and won only one match out of their first five encounters, including an embarassing 89-run defeat to arch-rivals India.

The format was same as that of 1992, and so was Pakistan's journey in the World Cup. The belief to win went higher with each match and had there been a few results in place, Pakistan would have been in the semi-finals. However, the defeats against India and West Indies hurt their run rate badly and they were left with an arduous task to defeat Bangladesh by an unsurmountable margin of over 308 runs in the final league stage encounter.

Needless to say, their inconsistency got the better of them in this campaign, with even four wins in a row unable to save them from exiting the tournament from the group stages. Here is an analysis of some highs and lows from Pakistan's campaign.

Pakistan's moment in the World Cup

Finding rhythm late in tournaments is not new for Pakistan. However, things were different this time. The 7th World Cup defeat against arch-rivals India saw the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side cope with endless bouts of criticism.

However, the group, defying every minute amount of criticism stood tall in their last four games, winning games against South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to bow out on a high.

Enter caption

From there, it was a journey of redemption. With convincing wins against South Africa and New Zealand, they made a huge statement. Bringing in Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi worked for them, and suddenly the Pakistan side was on song.

However, it was a victory too late for Pakistan. Their dependence on other teams grew with time. With England roaring back to form against India and New Zealand, their chances eventually reduced to a mere mathematical possibility.

Advertisement

Best Performer: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi celebrating a wicket against Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi celebrating a wicket against Bangladesh

The tall, young Pakistani left arm was the spark in the team during the latter half of the tournament. It was his wickets upfront which made Pakistan's opening attack lethal along with Mohammed Amir. He took three wickets against New Zealand, four against Afghanistan and six against Bangladesh.

It was his first World Cup, and had to warm the benches on some occasions, but with performances like these, he has the potential to become the next big thing in Pakistan. Other notable mentions for Pakistan include Haris Sohail and Babar Azam with the bat and Mohammed Amir with the ball.

Disappointing Performer: Fakhar Zaman

With only 183 runs from 8 matches, Fakhar Zaman could not do justice to his role in the team. Modern day cricket is a top-heavy game, and his form was crucial for the team, but he could not capitalize on the starts. Hence, Pakistan were always devoid of a strong opening partnership which added pressure on the middle order.

His form also exposed the lack of a reserve opener in the Pakistani camp, who could have been used in place of Zaman.

Fakhar Zaman had an abysmal World cup, averaging only 20.
Fakhar Zaman had an abysmal World cup, averaging only 20.

Future Opportunities

Fielding was undoubtedly one of the biggest letdowns for Pakistan. They dropped the most number of catches, and those catches could have potentially changed the outcome of the tight matches.

Even in their winning moments against South Africa, it was their traditional bowling that stood up, and not their fielding. The ground fielding has to improve as well, to convert the half chances and add pressure on opposition batsmen.

Overall, Pakistan certainly have a couple of positive takeaways from the tournament. The country's biggest USP of producing some of the best fast bowling resources was on display.

Babar Azam and Haris Sohail looked good on the batting front. The bowling unit was in good form, with Mohammad Amir, Wahaz Riaz and Shaheen Afridi complementing each other. If the openers can give them runs in the future, Pakistan will be a force to reckon with in the coming years.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Afridi Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Analysis of Pakistan's Campaign
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Pakistan Vs Bangladesh match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dark horses West Indies take on unpredictable Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi's record six-wicket haul leads Pakistan to a comfortable win over Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 36: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi becomes the youngest bowler to take a World Cup five-wicket haul
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 finds of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match Preview 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Can Pakistan rediscover their winning formula this year?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Yesterday
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us