World Cup 2019: Three great acts of sportsmanship by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The general image of Virat Kohli on the field is pretty aggressive. The 'middle-finger' incident in Australia, messing up with the opponent bowlers, combative and fractious celebrations, having heated chats with players on the field and ruthless send-offs are a couple of examples of his aggressive behavior on the field. While there are also many fans who love Kohli for his aggression, a few famous personalities like Naseeruddin Shah have openly criticized Kohli and called him 'immature' for the same.

Besides improving his batting by leaps and bounds consistently over the years, the 30-year-old has also been working on his on-field behavior after becoming the Indian Captain. And, this is clearly visible in his press conferences and recent interviews. Though he is still very aggressive, he has made some great gestures in recent years. In the following slides, we have discussed such three incidents when Kohli won the hearts of the fans in lieu of his beautiful gestures.

#3 Kohli's gesture towards Mohammad Amir in Asia Cup 2016:

Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli

After completing a 5-year ban from Cricket, the Pakistani left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir made a comeback in International Cricket in 2016. Amir faced a lot of criticism and humiliation due to that spot-fixing scandal and his return in International Cricket was opposed.

Virat Kohli was happy for the 27-year-old young bowler Amir and congratulated him on making a comeback. Before playing against India's arch-rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2016, Kohli said,

"I have always believed that he (Amir) is a world-class bowler and had he been around for the five years that he was banned, he would have certainly been a top three bowlers in the world. He has a lot of talent, has got pace, bounces a very good yorker."

"I wish him all the best. He has worked hard to make a comeback and it takes courage to do what he did," he added.

The fans all around the globe were pleased by Kohli's heart-warming gesture and applauded him. The Pakistani ace pacer Amir with 13 wickets in just 4 matches is the third leading wicket-taker in ongoing World Cup 2019 in England.

