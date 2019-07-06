×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Three players who can win the Player of the Tournament award

Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.28K   //    06 Jul 2019, 19:48 IST

India have benefited from Rohit Sharma's excellent form.
India have benefited from Rohit Sharma's excellent form.

The 2019 World Cup has reached the last day of its league stages and we have our four semi-finalists - Australia, India, England and New Zealand. India and Australia are playing their last league matches on Saturday and that will decide who tops the league and, more importantly, avoids an in-form England in the semi-finals. 

Australia, who are currently the table-toppers, have been led by their two openers - Aaron Finch and David Warner with the bat and Mitchel Starc with the ball. Warner and Finch have complemented each other perfectly and have consistently given good starts. Steven Smith has played some crucial innings in the middle and the finisher has been the vice-captain - Alex Carey. Starc has been outstanding with the ball, picking up 24 wickets, and has an able partner in Pat Cummins for support. 

India, currently placed second, have had Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohl scoring the bulk of the runs. Kohli has six fifties in this tournament and will be looking for a couple of centuries in the final week. Jasprit Burma and Mohammed Shami have provided important breakthroughs to bail the team out of trouble on multiple occasions. 

England and New Zealand, placed third and fourth respectively, have had contrasting campaigns. The latter, led by the exemplary Kane Williamson, started very strongly but lost their last three games. The hosts had a mixed opening stage, but finished very strongly with convincing wins over India and New Zealand on the back of a couple of hundreds from Jonny Bairstow. Apart from the top four, teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all had their moments but faltered at the crucial stages. 

There have been many outstanding individual performances in this World Cup. With the league stage ending today, let's have a look at three players who have a strong case for the player of the tournament award.

#3 Rohit Sharma 

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has had an outstanding World Cup. He has already scored four hundreds, which is a record for most hundreds in a single edition of the Cup that he now jointly holds with the Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakarra, and has enough matches to go one better. 

Sharma has scored 544 runs at an average of 90 odd. He is the only the second Indian batsmen after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored more than 500 runs in a single World Cup. The Mumbai batsman has been slightly circumspect at the start, seen off the new ball and then attacked as the going got easier. He has been lethal when given anything short and has hit many sixes in the square leg region with the pull shot.

Sharma’s best innings came in the biggest match of them all - India vs Pakistan. With Sarfaraz Ahmed winning the toss and putting India in, Rohit unleashed his willow on the Pakistan bowlers. He took a special liking for Shaheen Afridi who kept bowling short to him and Sharma kept bringing out the pull shot. The opener scored 140 runs in 113 balls to take India to a score of 336 which was well beyond Pakistan’s reach. He also scored hundreds against South Africa, Bangladesh and England. 

With potentially three matches still to play, Sharma will be looking to end as the leading run-scorer, win the player of the tournament trophy and most importantly - win his first World Cup.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mitchell Starc
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 4 players who failed in IPL but are doing well in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will win the award?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How Rohit Sharma has capitalized on fielding lapses in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 40, India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 40, Bangladesh v India: Why Bangladesh will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as the Indian batsmen fail to consolidate after Rohit Sharma scores his fourth century of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks multiple records with his fourth ton in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India - 3 reasons why Bangladesh can beat India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Stats: Rohit Sharma equals Sangakkara's record of most centuries in a single edition of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Week 4: Best playing XI of the week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 97/0 (17.0 ov)
LIVE
Drinks: India need 168 runs to won from 33.0 overs
SL VS IND live score
Match 45
RSA 216/2 (35.3 ov)
AUS
LIVE
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
New Zealand
TBA VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us