World Cup 2019: Three reasons why teams should beware of England

Roald Grobler
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
258   //    02 Jun 2019, 17:44 IST

England cricket team
England cricket team

In the build-up to the World Cup 2019, England was talked about as the favourites. They lived up to their tag with a dominant 104-run win over South-Africa in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday. 

It looks like they are enjoying their cricket. This England team is the complete opposite from the dejected one which exited the World Cup 2015, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, in the group stage.

In that tournament they lost four matches, with their only wins coming against the minnows, Scotland and Afghanistan. England’s second match, against New Zealand, was humiliating. The visitors were bowled out for 123, before New Zealand reached their target in 12.2 overs.

Things did not improve much as England bowed out of the tournament quietly. After their exit, captain Eoin Morgan and new coach Trevor Bayliss decided that their lacklustre batting should change. The batting unit decided to choose an aggressive approach. And, judging by the team’s results, it has worked.

England has not lost an ODI series since January 2017 (not including a one-off match against Scotland in 2018). In this period they have won 35 of their 44 matches. 

In August 2016 England scored 444-3 against Pakistan, the highest ODI total at the time. Incredibly, in June 2018 they surpassed this score, reaching 481-6 against Australia. In May 2018, during the five-match series versus Pakistan, England hit scores of 340-plus in all four of their completed innings (the first match was washed out). 

With this domination of ODI cricket, it is no wonder that they are seen as favourites for the World Cup 2019. Let us look at three reasons why opposition teams should beware of England in the rest of the tournament.

#3 Bairstow and Roy at the top of the order

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

In the past two years England has had a lot of success thanks to Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy at the top of the order. 

The duo has formed a formidable opening partnership. They have scored 1763 runs in 31 innings while batting together, with an average of 56.87. The stats show that they have been consistent: in 15 innings, or about half the occasions, they have had 50-plus partnerships.

Probably what explains their success is their similar type of batting. Both score their runs at a rapid rate, taking the bowlers on early in their innings. They are not afraid to hit the ball in the air, as well.

If the pair can get the team off to a good start at the World Cup, England should post a defendable total.     


 



