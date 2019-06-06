World Cup 2019: Three tactics from Virat Kohli that ensured India's victory over South Africa

India opened their points account with a dominating victory over South Africa by 6 wickets in the former's first World Cup 2019 match. Batting first, South Africa didn't get the best of starts as both Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla were sent packing by Jasprit Bumrah.

The innings was solidified then by the middle order but the Indian wrist spinners left South Africa in a spot of bother at 135 for 6 after 35 overs but Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada then took South Africa to a fighting total of 227 for the loss of 9 wickets in the first innings.

Chasing a smallish total, Rabada sent Shikhar Dhawan early, leaving Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to ride out the new ball but the skipper couldn't continue as he got out for 18 off 34 balls. Then, Rohit and KL Rahul stitched a wonderful partnership which was followed by another between the vice-captain and MS Dhoni. Rohit scored a wonderfully composed century, while Hardik Pandya finished the game.

It was Rohit's match-winning 122 runs off 144 balls that earned the most plaudits but Kohli's brilliant captaincy in the first innings should also be applauded. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at three tactics from Virat Kohli that were very important in India winning their first match.

#3 Team selection

Many thoughts were lingering on what team combination would Kohli decide to go with and he went with his tried and trusted combination. He trusted Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar over Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami respectively which would have left many fans unhappy but the decision definitely paid off.

Bhuvenshwar along with Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell while Kuldeep was also brilliant in the middle overs. Over the years, many have scrutinized Kohli's team selection but credit where its due. Kohli didn't get it wrong in terms of the playing XI.

