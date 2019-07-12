World Cup 2019: Three world-class players who had a poor tournament

Quinton de Kock

Every cricketer has a dream to do well for his country in the Cricket World Cup. So it is not a surprise that the players reserve their best game for cricket's biggest stage. Some new heroes emerge in the tournament, while some big names fail to deliver according to their potential.

The whole world is watching the World Cup and if you are a known face, there are more eyeballs on you than on anyone else. This added attention increases the stakes and some great players even wilt under the pressure of expectations.

In the 2019 edition of the World Cup, there have been some world-class players who have failed to do well. There were a lot of expectations from them coming into the tournament, but they were not able to deliver on their promise. So let us look at some high-quality players who had a poor campaign according to their high standards.

#1 Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill was the star of New Zealand's World Cup campaign in 2015. The devastating opening batsman finished as the top-scorer of the tournament, scoring 547 runs as New Zealand qualified for the final for the first time.

The Kiwis would have hoped that their star opener could perform in the same way in the 2019 edition as he did in the last edition. Guptill seemed to start this World Cup from where he left in the 2015 as he scored 73 runs off 51 balls vs Sri Lanka in the first match.

However, since then, he has struggled for form as he has just scored 95 runs in the last eight innings. His poor form has put more pressure on the likes of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who had to do damage control in every other match. Although, Guptill will have one more innings to make amends, as New Zealand take on England in the final.

