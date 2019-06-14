World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Joe Root's all-round performance help England to thrash West Indies

England vs West Indies

There was a lot of hype around the match between England and Windies. It was expected to be a close match but that was not the case as an all-round performance from Joe Root helped England register a convincing win.

On the other hand, Windies have collected just one point from the last three matches are desperately in need of momentum to get their campaign back on track.

Earlier in the day, Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent Windies to bat first. England drew the first blood as Chris Woakes got the wicket of Evin Lewis. Chris Gayle seemed to be in the mood as he played some good shots but England got back on top by picking two wickets quickly.

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer built a great partnership for the fourth wicket as Windies looked set to post a competitive score on the board. The dismissal of Jason Holder brought Andre Russell to the crease. The all-rounder should have supported Nicholas Pooran on the other end but he went for his shots. Once he got out, there was a collapse as Windies lost their last five wickets for just 24 runs.

While a target of 213 was below par but the hosts had two batsmen injured which gave hope to Windies. Jason Roy was injured, so Joe Root came to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow. The openers seemed determined to not allow the men from the Carribean a way back into the game.

Jonny Bairstow fell short of fifty as he got out 45. England decided to promote Chris Woakes at no.3 who made full use of the opportunity. The all-rounder built a good partnership with Joe Root to take his team on the cusp of victory. Root completed his second century of the tournament at healthy strike-rate and helped hosts to register yet another victory. England is now in a great position to qualify for the playoffs.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to the match.

Fewest innings to 16th ODI century

94 - Hashim Amla

110 - Virat Kohli

126 - Shikhar Dhawan

128 - Joe Root#CWC19 #CWC2019 #ENGvWI #WIvENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 14, 2019

England thrash West Indies by eight wickets with nearly 17 overs in hand. West Indies were awful today - a shadow of the side who held England to a 2-2 draw recently in the Caribbean. England go second in the World Cup table. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 14, 2019

Just give England the trophy please! 🏆🥇🏆🥇🏆🥇🏆🥇🏆🥇🏆🥇 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 14, 2019

England have never ever had a more consistent player across the different formats than @root66 ... He is an fantastic player and one which all young players should be trying to copy .... #JustSaying #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 14, 2019

England coasting in spite of a question mark over two leading batsmen. Have always said the West Indies are a team you have to be wary of, not lose sleep over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2019

Joe Root becomes the only second England batsman after Kevin Pietersen to smash two centuries in a same World Cup... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 14, 2019

STAT ALERT: Jofra Archer the first England bowler to take three or more wickets in three innings in a World Cup. https://t.co/8oP7XHt4ey#CWC19 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) June 14, 2019

Joe Root has three 100s in World Cups, the most for any England batsman. These three 100s have come in the last six WC innings. #EngvInd #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 14, 2019

Most World Cup centuries among current players in #CW19



3 - Root (9 inns)

3 - Dhawan (10)



2 - Rohit (10)

2 - Warner (12)

2 - Mahmudullah (12)

2 - Amla (18)

2 - Kohli (19)

2 - Guptill (20)

2 - Gayle (29)#EngvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 14, 2019