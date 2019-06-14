World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Joe Root's all-round performance help England to thrash West Indies
There was a lot of hype around the match between England and Windies. It was expected to be a close match but that was not the case as an all-round performance from Joe Root helped England register a convincing win.
On the other hand, Windies have collected just one point from the last three matches are desperately in need of momentum to get their campaign back on track.
Earlier in the day, Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent Windies to bat first. England drew the first blood as Chris Woakes got the wicket of Evin Lewis. Chris Gayle seemed to be in the mood as he played some good shots but England got back on top by picking two wickets quickly.
Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer built a great partnership for the fourth wicket as Windies looked set to post a competitive score on the board. The dismissal of Jason Holder brought Andre Russell to the crease. The all-rounder should have supported Nicholas Pooran on the other end but he went for his shots. Once he got out, there was a collapse as Windies lost their last five wickets for just 24 runs.
While a target of 213 was below par but the hosts had two batsmen injured which gave hope to Windies. Jason Roy was injured, so Joe Root came to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow. The openers seemed determined to not allow the men from the Carribean a way back into the game.
Jonny Bairstow fell short of fifty as he got out 45. England decided to promote Chris Woakes at no.3 who made full use of the opportunity. The all-rounder built a good partnership with Joe Root to take his team on the cusp of victory. Root completed his second century of the tournament at healthy strike-rate and helped hosts to register yet another victory. England is now in a great position to qualify for the playoffs.
Let us see how Twitter reacted to the match.