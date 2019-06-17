World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma's masterclass ensured India remains unbeaten against Pakistan in WC history

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.75K // 17 Jun 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India vs Pakistan

The Men in Blue maintained their 100% winning streak over their arch-rivals in the World Cup as they won by 89 runs (DLS). This win also means that India maintains its unbeaten run in the 2019 World Cup as they have seven points from four matches. On the other hand, Pakistan is in trouble and need to win all their matches to have any hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.

Chasing a huge score of 337, Pakistan got a boost as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to leave the field due to injury. This meant that India had to bring Vijay Shankar to bowl who surprised everyone by picking wicket of Imam-ul-Haq with the first ball. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam built a good partnership as Pakistan looked in a decent position to challenge India.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a brilliant ball to get the wicket of Babar Azam. Pakistan suffered a collapse as they lost four wickets for just 12 runs which took the game away from them. When rain interrupted play, India was on top as Pakistan was reeling on 166/6. Once play restarted, Pakistan needed 136 in five overs which was impossible.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and invited to bat first. Indian openers started a bit cautiously as the conditions were overcast. KL Rahul and Rohit built an opening partnership of 136 before Rahul got out. Rohit Sharma completed his second century of the World Cup as he scored 140.

Rohit Sharma was the star of the day for the Indian team. When Sarfaraz asked India to bat first, he would have hoped to make inroads into Indian batting line up. Rohit Sharma ensured that was not the case as he scored an incredible 140. Rohit Sharma looked angry at himself for missing out on a potential double century but he can be proud of his innings.

7 points from 4 games. Strong performances. Many match winners. I think the semi-final is just about putting the key in the lock — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 16, 2019

Safaraz 12 off 30 chasing 337?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 16, 2019

Only 2 players from Pakistan would get in the India squad .. but probably not even in the team .. #Amir #Azam .. India just too good .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 16, 2019

Advertisement

Most one-sided contests in World Cups



7-0 Ind vs Pak

7-0 Pak vs SL

6-0 WI vs Zim

5-0 Pak vs Zim

5-0 SL vs Zim

5-0 NZ vs Zim

5-0 NZ vs Ban#INDvPAK #CWC19 #TeamIndia #WeHaveWeWill — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 16, 2019

A very professional display by #TeamIndia. Top job by @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7 for the wickets. Rain can’t be predicted but Team India has checked all the boxes. Well played, lads. #INDvsPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/htuKH1lIQJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019

It’s amazing that we start visualising a Rohit double hundred the moment he goes past 100...we are not wrong to do that, are we? 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RohitSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

That was a ripper from Kuldeep. #IndvPak — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 16, 2019

Faf du Plessis : We lost against India



Aaron Finch : We also lost against India



Sarfaraz Ahmed : pic.twitter.com/NyqEKccueq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2019