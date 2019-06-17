World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma's masterclass ensured India remains unbeaten against Pakistan in WC history
The Men in Blue maintained their 100% winning streak over their arch-rivals in the World Cup as they won by 89 runs (DLS). This win also means that India maintains its unbeaten run in the 2019 World Cup as they have seven points from four matches. On the other hand, Pakistan is in trouble and need to win all their matches to have any hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.
Chasing a huge score of 337, Pakistan got a boost as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to leave the field due to injury. This meant that India had to bring Vijay Shankar to bowl who surprised everyone by picking wicket of Imam-ul-Haq with the first ball. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam built a good partnership as Pakistan looked in a decent position to challenge India.
Kuldeep Yadav bowled a brilliant ball to get the wicket of Babar Azam. Pakistan suffered a collapse as they lost four wickets for just 12 runs which took the game away from them. When rain interrupted play, India was on top as Pakistan was reeling on 166/6. Once play restarted, Pakistan needed 136 in five overs which was impossible.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and invited to bat first. Indian openers started a bit cautiously as the conditions were overcast. KL Rahul and Rohit built an opening partnership of 136 before Rahul got out. Rohit Sharma completed his second century of the World Cup as he scored 140.
Rohit Sharma was the star of the day for the Indian team. When Sarfaraz asked India to bat first, he would have hoped to make inroads into Indian batting line up. Rohit Sharma ensured that was not the case as he scored an incredible 140. Rohit Sharma looked angry at himself for missing out on a potential double century but he can be proud of his innings.