World Cup 2019: Twitter introduces new features and unique emojis for the tournament

India, 30th May, 2019: It’s already been a busy summer of cricket. After India’s popular T20 league IPL, fans can tune in to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Twitter, which runs from 30th May to 14th July in England and Wales. Cricket lovers will be able to follow all the live action around #CWC19 on Twitter and talk about what’s happening in the world of cricket.

Twitter is the fastest way to see the latest news around #CWC19 and to talk about the action on and off the pitch. In a first-of-its-kind product experience in cricket, the platform has made this easier and more compelling by allowing fans to track the games in real-time through a unique live scorecard in the app. Fans can tap on the Twitter Moment Tweeted by@MomentsIndia, follow the scores in real-time, as well as see multiple timelines of latest Tweets, top commentary, and videos. This live product experience, as well as additional Twitter Moments will help cricket fans find the most engaging Tweets from teams, players, commentators and other fans during #CWC19.

Another feature that will help cricket lovers stay on top of the #CWC19 games is Twitter’s new breaking news notifications. In India, Twitter recently launched a push notification feature, where the platform occasionally pushes personalized news notifications in sports, entertainment or current affairs so people can stay more connected to what’s happening in their world. By tapping on this notification, users will be taken to a Twitter Moment about the breaking news topic. People will be served these notifications based on their interests via a combination of work by Twitter’s curation team and algorithms. The curation team includes a number of former journalists and people who used to work in newsrooms. Any user can turn off these notifications by visiting their settings and toggling to turn off the feature.

Twitter partners with ICC to bring fans highlights and behind the scenes content after every match

Through Twitter’s content partnership with the International Cricket Council, the ICC and World Cup official handles will be natively Tweeting video highlight clips from each game, recapping every match. The handles will also be Tweeting unique videos, behind the scenes content and interviews with captains, enabling fans to connect with players and experts and learn their favourite plays, moments and more right on Twitter.

Jersey emojis

This Cricket World Cup, people can Tweet with a special trophy emoji for the tournament and team slogans for each of the ten teams playing in the #CWC19 unlock a special jersey emoji representing the official country kit, allowing fans to express their pride!

Captain emojis

What’s more, custom emojis for the team captains during the seven weeks of the tournament ensure every Tweet about wickets taken, boundaries broken and games won is even more fun.