World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan fold for 105 against West Indies

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 713 // 31 May 2019, 17:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Indies v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

West Indies have got off to a rollicking start to their 2019 World Cup campaign. After their captain Jason Holder elected to field first, it seemed like the Pakistani batsmen will post a total of 250-300 on the board and set a challenge for the West Indies team.

However, none of the Pakistani batsmen got going as all the batsmen lost their wickets to the short deliveries of West Indies pacers. It was Andre Russell who inflicted major damage in the first innings with his 2/4 in 3 overs.

Later on, skipper Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas didn't give the Pakistani batsmen a sniff as the Men in Green were shot out for their second-lowest total in World Cup history.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman emerged as the top run scorers of the innings with 22 runs each while Wahab Riaz's late cameo of 18 runs in the end took Pakistan beyond 100.

The Pakistani batsmen had no answers to the short-pitched deliveries of the pace trio. Even the experienced all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez could not save the team while captain Sarfaraz Ahmed could score only 8 runs off 12 balls.

In an innings which lasted 21.4 overs, Pakistan could hit only 9 fours and 3 sixes. Oshane Thomas picked a 4-wicket haul while Jason Holder finished with figures of 3/42 in his 5 overs. Opening bowler Sheldon Cottrell was the one who scalped the 1st wicket of the innings.

Here's how the Twitterverse reacted to Pakistan's innings:

This is typical Pakistan ... They will no doubt go on an Win the World Cup ... !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2019

The West Indies ARE HERE! #CricketWorldCup19 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 31, 2019

Advertisement

Afraid Pakistan are getting bullied by pace..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2019

Worth remembering that Pakistan arrived in England 38 days before today's match and not 38 minutes before today's match #CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

105 all in 21.4 overs



This is Pakistan's shortest innings in the World Cup history and second lowest total after 74 vs England in Adelaide in 1992. #PakvWI #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019

leaked footage of one of our training sessions before the World Cup #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/wsmjakNWWS — CWC19 (@ImSalmanshkk) May 31, 2019

#PAKvWI

(pre-match)

WI: we’ll be aiming for the 400 mark



Pakistani Players: pic.twitter.com/cZL9FSoACy — چ (@Dhakan420) May 31, 2019

The West Indies team should not find it much difficult to chase down the target of 106, especially with the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer in their batting unit.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup Points Table, live scores, schedule, and fantasy tips.