World cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan lost the game after a spirited performance against Australia

Australia vs Pakistan

Both the teams came into this match needing a win after dropping points in their last games. While Australia was convincingly beaten by India, Pakistan had to be content with only one point as their match vs Sri Lanka was abandoned.

Although there was a good chance of rain today the match started on time. The conditions were overcast so Sarfaraz Ahmed decided that bowling first would be a good move on this pitch. His assessment was wrong as Australia got off to an incredible start. The openers Aaron Finch and David Warner put up an opening partnership of 146 runs to put their team on the front foot.

David Warner completed his century and Australia seemed set to score over 350 on the board. But Pakistan pulled themselves back into the game by picking six wickets for just 30 runs. Mohammad Amir took five crickets as Australia posted a target of 308 on the board which was achievable.

Coming into bat Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early but Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq played well. Then Imam built a good partnership with Mohammad Hafeez to put Pakistan in a good position. At one stage, Pakistan was 136/2 but then they lost four wickets for just 24 runs as Australia was back on top.

Pakistan seemed to be down and out, but Hasan Ali scored 32 off just 15 balls to give some hope to his team. Then Sarfaraz built a decent partnership with Wahab Riaz as the duo tried to pull off a miracle. The crowd was cheering every run scored as the Asian team did not seem to be in a mood to give up.

At the end of the day, the task proved to be too huge as Australian bowlers held their nerves to see their team home. Eventually, Australia won the match by 41 runs to put their campaign back on the track. On the other hand, Pakistan must be worried as they can't afford to drop more points if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Another reminder that Pakistan run-chases are not recommended for those with a weak heart or those of a nervous disposition #AUSvPAK #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 12, 2019

Why would you take single on the ball and bring number 11 batsman back on strike? Pakistan's NRR is already bad. This margin of defeat could have been reduced further. #AusvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 12, 2019

I have always raised concerns over Imam's strike rate. Scored 53 off 75 balls, put the whole team under pressure. Hence, the crumbling. Sigh. #AUSvPAK #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 12, 2019

Pakistan vs Australia last 9 ODIs



L L L L L L L L L — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 12, 2019

Crossing the finish line is the toughest thing in sport. Pakistan has come this far....can they go the final yard?? No team has successfully chased 250+ score in this #CWC19 yet. Pakistan has NEVER chased 270+ in a World Cup game #AusvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2019

Good fight Pakistan ... good win Australia.. but I feel both Teams can and need to improve ... if they want to win this thing. Still along way to go. India and England still the stand out favourites. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 12, 2019

Australia now has 300+ totals batting first on 19 occasions in #CWC. They won all!

A few days ago made their only 300+ total batting second in #CWC.

But lost!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #PAKvAUS #AUSVPAK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 12, 2019

Had said in my World Cup preview that Australia were vulnerable if Stoinis were to be absent because they had three reserve bowlers and one reserve bat, neither of whom had a significant second skill — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 12, 2019

Mohammad Amir:



After CT 2017 final before this WC - 5 wickets in 14 games



This WC - 10 wickets in 3 games#AusvPak #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 12, 2019

I am a big Sarfraz supporter but Captain doesn’t hide behind their tailenders like the way he did it today! #CWC19 #PakvAus — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) June 12, 2019