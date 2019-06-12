×
World cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan lost the game after a spirited performance against Australia

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
1.67K   //    12 Jun 2019, 23:45 IST


Australia vs Pakistan
Australia vs Pakistan

Both the teams came into this match needing a win after dropping points in their last games. While Australia was convincingly beaten by India, Pakistan had to be content with only one point as their match vs Sri Lanka was abandoned.

Although there was a good chance of rain today the match started on time. The conditions were overcast so Sarfaraz Ahmed decided that bowling first would be a good move on this pitch. His assessment was wrong as Australia got off to an incredible start. The openers Aaron Finch and David Warner put up an opening partnership of 146 runs to put their team on the front foot.

David Warner completed his century and Australia seemed set to score over 350 on the board. But Pakistan pulled themselves back into the game by picking six wickets for just 30 runs. Mohammad Amir took five crickets as Australia posted a target of 308 on the board which was achievable.

Coming into bat Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early but Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq played well. Then Imam built a good partnership with Mohammad Hafeez to put Pakistan in a good position. At one stage, Pakistan was 136/2 but then they lost four wickets for just 24 runs as Australia was back on top.

Pakistan seemed to be down and out, but Hasan Ali scored 32 off just 15 balls to give some hope to his team. Then Sarfaraz built a decent partnership with Wahab Riaz as the duo tried to pull off a miracle. The crowd was cheering every run scored as the Asian team did not seem to be in a mood to give up.

At the end of the day, the task proved to be too huge as Australian bowlers held their nerves to see their team home. Eventually, Australia won the match by 41 runs to put their campaign back on the track. On the other hand, Pakistan must be worried as they can't afford to drop more points if they want to qualify for the playoffs.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team David Warner Mohammad Amir
