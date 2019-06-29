World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat | Pakistan vs Afghanistan

In Match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, a resurgent Pakistan were up against Afghanistan at Headingley and won a nail-biting contest to keep their hopes alive in this World Cup. Going into the clash, Pakistan were the undisputed favorites but were equally wary of the Afghans, who nearly managed to take down India a few days ago.

In a game which ebbed and flowed every now and then, it was eventually the Pakistanis who emerged on top by 3 wickets in a thriller of a contest.

Chasing 228 to win, Pakistan got off to a dismal start by losing Fakhar Zaman on the third ball of the opening over. The duo of Babar Azam and Imam ul-Haq did stitch a partnership to ease things out for their team before the experienced customer in Mohammad Nabi weaved his magic to dent Pakistan twice in two overs. It was an economical spell by Nabi that saw Afghanistan crawl their way back into the match.

It was even supported by few false shots by the Pakistani batters and some iffy running between the wickets that allowed Afghanistan to take control of the game. However, in the end, the inexperience in the Afghans’ rank came to the fore as they conceded a game that they could have won easily in the end.

Earlier in the day, Gulbadin Naib won the toss and decided to bat first on a relatively dry wicket. The Afghans got off to a great start but they were struck twice by the 19-year old Shaheen Afridi in an eventful over. Despite useful contributions from the lower-order, Afghanistan somehow managed their way to post a 227 on a pitch which was expected to suit the Afghan spinners at the later stages of the game.

A game that was a topsy-turvy ride, here’s a look at how Twitter reacted on Pakistan’s thrilling win against Afghanistan:

Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan. I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today & against India earlier. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2019

My regret is that Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign has been riddled with controversy. Afghan cricket needs to set its house in order asap or it will be lost to the sport — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2019

Legend says the Afghan is full of heart & grit. Never goes down without a fight. This World Cup has shown us that. Great performances by the team. I hope they get a lot more opportunities at the international stage & evolve as one of the top international teams. #PAKVAFG #CWC19 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 29, 2019

An extraordinary game of cricket and a gut-wrenching defeat for @ACBofficials but the win for @TheRealPCB they were desperate to achieve @simadwasim hero of the hour @iShaheenAfridi grows with stature every game. #TheDreamLivesOn #PakistanZindabad @cricketworldcup — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 29, 2019

The standard of umpiring and captaincy in question today.... #CWC19 #PakvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2019

By now Afghanistan should realize that winning a match is more important than just taking it close. #CWC19 #CWC2019#AfgvPak #PakvAfg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 29, 2019

I think it would be wise if they show a disclaimer before any Pakistan match from now on, advising viewers that watching the following telecast could have serious affects on your health, because that was a #HeartStopper #CWC19 #PAKvAFG #Rollercoaster 🇵🇰🏏 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 29, 2019

Wahab Riaz wins an incredible match with a broken finger. Pakistan chase down 230/7 in the last over after being 156/6. who said ODI cricket is dead? Played Pakistan! @WahabViki #PAKvAFG #CWC19 — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 29, 2019

Afghanistan sacking Afghan, their captain for 4 years, and replacing him with Gulbadin on the brink of the World Cup, was remarkable. That's the sadness of Afghanistan's World Cup campaign: politics has dragged the team down, and they're performing under themselves. — Tim (@timwig) June 29, 2019

Imad Wasim's batting average in ODIs in the last two years is 48.70 and Economy Rate 5.05. Very under-rated cricketer. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 29, 2019