World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma ensures India clinch campaign opener against South Africa

In Match 8 of the ICC World Cup 2019, a depleted South Africa were up against India, who were playing their first game after a week into the start of the tournament. Winning the toss on a relatively cold morning, Faf du Plessis decided to bat first.

The Indian seamers took full advantage of the conditions on offer as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the first 10 overs to dent the Proteas early on in the innings. The Proteas’ innings never got going as the Indian spinners came to the party to take a hold of the middle-overs. The duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets between them for just 97 runs, with former being the major contributor with four wickets.

However, some useful lower order contributions from the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris kept the Indian bowlers at bay to guide their side to a fighting total. In the end, South Africa could manage a below-par score of 227 runs in their 50 overs. For India, Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with a 4-fer while Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar returned with a 2-fer each to their name.

In reply, Indians openers faced tough times on a pitch with a spongy bounce as the South African pacers tried to make a match out of it. Despite a tentative start after losing Dhawan early, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship to guide India out of trouble. But not long before Kohli was caught behind to Phehlukwayo as the opposition crawled their way back into the game.

However, Rohit held one end tight and stitched a crucial 50+ run partnership with India’s No.4 KL Rahul. Soon after Rahul’s departure, Rohit reached his 23rd ODI century as MS Dhoni joined him in the middle. The duo took India close to the target before Dhoni departed on 34.

In the end, India claimed an easy 6-wicket win as Sharma remained unbeaten on 122 with Hardik scoring a quick 7-ball 15.

Here’s how the world reacted to India’s victory in their opening encounter against South Africa:

A very disciplined performance by our bowlers. @yuzi_chahal , @Jaspritbumrah93 & @BhuviOfficial firing through.@ImRo45 sincere ton helped great deal with the chase after quick dismissals at the top order. What a confident start by Team India, fantastic & congratulations! #INDvSA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 5, 2019

What a way to begin the campaign 🔥🔥🔥



Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the amazing start 🇮🇳 Special mention to @ImRo45 on a brilliant knock! Let's bring the cup home boys 🏆 #INDvSA #CWC19 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 5, 2019

Top century from Rohit Sharma. Composed, relaxed. Rode the early tension well and has been a picture of certainty since — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2019

Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#INDvSA #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019

Calm ,composed and a wonderful century from @ImRo45 ! Fantastic understanding of the situation ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Bumrah's 1st Wicket In



Odi - Steve Smith

Test - AB Devillers

T20I - David Warner

IPL - Virat Kohli

World Cup - Hashim Amla*#IndVsSA — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 5, 2019

Outstanding tactics and Captaincy ... @Jaspritbumrah93 is showing why he is the best in the World ... !!! The best 3 overs of the tournament so far !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2019

Not a bad way to start your ICCCWC2019 Rohit Sharma. He opens in my all time ODI eleven. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 5, 2019

Well begun is half done! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for the superb victory against South Africa in #CWC2019



In this match we witnessed some memorable performances by @yuzi_chahal, @Jaspritbumrah93 & @ImRo45. Overall it was a solid teamwork.



Best wishes for the games ahead. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 5, 2019

Most 100s since 2015 World Cup:



19 Kohli

16 Rohit

11 Root

10 Warner

9 Babar — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 5, 2019

50th ODI win for Virat Kohli as captain and he is the quickest among all captains from the subcontinent to do so, taking only 69 matches.#CWC19 #SAvIND #INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 5, 2019