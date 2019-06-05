World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma ensures India clinch campaign opener against South Africa
In Match 8 of the ICC World Cup 2019, a depleted South Africa were up against India, who were playing their first game after a week into the start of the tournament. Winning the toss on a relatively cold morning, Faf du Plessis decided to bat first.
The Indian seamers took full advantage of the conditions on offer as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the first 10 overs to dent the Proteas early on in the innings. The Proteas’ innings never got going as the Indian spinners came to the party to take a hold of the middle-overs. The duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets between them for just 97 runs, with former being the major contributor with four wickets.
However, some useful lower order contributions from the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris kept the Indian bowlers at bay to guide their side to a fighting total. In the end, South Africa could manage a below-par score of 227 runs in their 50 overs. For India, Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with a 4-fer while Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar returned with a 2-fer each to their name.
In reply, Indians openers faced tough times on a pitch with a spongy bounce as the South African pacers tried to make a match out of it. Despite a tentative start after losing Dhawan early, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship to guide India out of trouble. But not long before Kohli was caught behind to Phehlukwayo as the opposition crawled their way back into the game.
However, Rohit held one end tight and stitched a crucial 50+ run partnership with India’s No.4 KL Rahul. Soon after Rahul’s departure, Rohit reached his 23rd ODI century as MS Dhoni joined him in the middle. The duo took India close to the target before Dhoni departed on 34.
In the end, India claimed an easy 6-wicket win as Sharma remained unbeaten on 122 with Hardik scoring a quick 7-ball 15.
