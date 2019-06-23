World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as South Africa goes out of the tournament while Pakistan stays alive
The match between Pakistan and South Africa was a match between two teams who desperately needed a win to stay in the race for the top four. Pakistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive by beating South Africa by 49 runs. On the other hand, this loss means that South Africa's hopes of making the semi-finals are over.
Chasing a target of 309, South Africa got off to a horrible start as they lost Hashim Amla early. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis stabilized the innings as they built a good partnership. Shadab Khan dismissed de Kock and Aiden Markram in quick intervals to put pressure back on the Proteas.
Faf du Plessis was playing well but he got out playing a wild shot to Mohammad Amir. Pakistan never allowed the South African innings to take off as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals. At the end of the day, Pakistan was able to register a convincing win as South Africa were eliminated from the World Cup.
Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and their openers seemed intent to prove that the decision was right. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq got their team off to a flier before South Africa came back into the game by dismissing both in quick intervals. When experienced Mohamad Hafeez got out, Pakistan seemed in a spot of bother.
Haris Sohail built a fantastic partnership with Babar Azam as he launched a counter-attack on South African bowlers. His innings and a cameo from Imad Wasim ensured that Pakistan was able to cross the 300 mark.
Pakistan brought back Haris Sohail in the team on the expense of experienced Shoaib Malik. The move proved to be a masterstroke as Haris Sohail played an incredible innings for his country. The left-hander scored 89 runs off 59 balls in an innings which included nine fours and three sixes. Eventually, his innings proved to be the difference between the two teams.