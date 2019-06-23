World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as South Africa goes out of the tournament while Pakistan stays alive

Pakistan vs South Africa

The match between Pakistan and South Africa was a match between two teams who desperately needed a win to stay in the race for the top four. Pakistan kept their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive by beating South Africa by 49 runs. On the other hand, this loss means that South Africa's hopes of making the semi-finals are over.

Chasing a target of 309, South Africa got off to a horrible start as they lost Hashim Amla early. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis stabilized the innings as they built a good partnership. Shadab Khan dismissed de Kock and Aiden Markram in quick intervals to put pressure back on the Proteas.

Faf du Plessis was playing well but he got out playing a wild shot to Mohammad Amir. Pakistan never allowed the South African innings to take off as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals. At the end of the day, Pakistan was able to register a convincing win as South Africa were eliminated from the World Cup.

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and their openers seemed intent to prove that the decision was right. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq got their team off to a flier before South Africa came back into the game by dismissing both in quick intervals. When experienced Mohamad Hafeez got out, Pakistan seemed in a spot of bother.

Haris Sohail built a fantastic partnership with Babar Azam as he launched a counter-attack on South African bowlers. His innings and a cameo from Imad Wasim ensured that Pakistan was able to cross the 300 mark.

Pakistan brought back Haris Sohail in the team on the expense of experienced Shoaib Malik. The move proved to be a masterstroke as Haris Sohail played an incredible innings for his country. The left-hander scored 89 runs off 59 balls in an innings which included nine fours and three sixes. Eventually, his innings proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Excellent performance Pakistan! The bowlers backed up Haris Sohail's brilliant batting effort. Hope the momentum will be sustained in the games ahead. BUT the fielding must improve so many dropped catches, can't be excused at all! #WeHaveWeWill — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 23, 2019

Sri Lanka's win over England has given life to many seemingly dead campaigns at this World Cup. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2019

Pakistan stays alive...but only just. Even after this win, they’re nowhere close to getting into the top four. Must beat NZ and Bangladesh to compensate for the big losses vs WI and Ind. #CWC19 #SAvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 23, 2019

It really has been difficult to watch. I try and consider the plans and thoughts but I’m baffled. #SouthAfrica #CWC19 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 23, 2019

If South Africa lose today, they will become the second side after Afghanistan with no chance to qualify to the semis. #CWC19 #CWC2019#SAvPak#PakvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 23, 2019

Big win for Pak. Also improves their Net Run Rate, which will have great value just in case it comes to that. But what about SA? How utterly disappointing they’ve been? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 23, 2019

Job done for @TheRealPCB with the two points at Lord’s. Three more wins required to be in contention for the last four. @cricketworldcup #PAKvSA — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 23, 2019

South Africa exits Worldcup faster than I exit Family Whatsapp group. #PakvSA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 23, 2019

Pakistan fight on in this World Cup. 1 done 3 to go:



South Africa ✅

New Zealand

Afghanistan

Bangladesh#CWC19 #PAKvSA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 23, 2019

Pakistan breathes & still alive with a big win at Lords.. It was great to see Amir swinging the ball, Wahab swinging upfront&bustling with pace/reverse swing. Shadab had his leg spin going in.. had Pakistan held those catches South Africa was packed under 150! Shabash Pakistan!! — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) June 23, 2019

Teams with odd points.



IND and NZ are almost through. South Africa will be out. WI and BD can not go above Pakistan if PAK win the next three games (which means 11 points). So, Pakistan can qualify without worrying about Net Run Rate. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 23, 2019