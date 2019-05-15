Exclusive: Virat Kohli is the right mix of technique and devastation, says Stuart MacGill

Virat Kohli

Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill has backed Virat Kohli to do well for India in World Cup 2019, calling him the world's best batsman and the 'right mix of technique and devastation".

"He is the best batsman in world cricket. I would love to have had a net with him if I was younger. I don’t know if I would have got him out, but I would love to have had a look at him," Stuart MacGill told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

"He is technically capable of coping with great bowling and he is very interesting. He has the right mix of technique and devastation. Kane (Williamson) is the same, he has great technique as well".

"Kohli should be applauded for his commitment to competition"

"Kohli should be applauded for his commitment to competition. He seems to remind the guys that every single time they have the ball in hand, or when they look at the bowler with a bat in hand, it is competition".

"It doesn't matter what the state of the game or series is, it is competition, and it matters. It was the same when Sourav Ganguly was playing, just that he encountered stronger Australian teams than Kohli has".

MacGill believes that teams such as England and Australia are being seen as favourites for the upcoming 2019 World Cup, which augurs well for India since there is little additional pressure.

"India are in a perfect place because no one is necessarily talking about them, which is excellent (for them). You don't want people to be talking about you, because then the pressure mounts. People will look at Australia, New Zealand and England, but underneath all of it, if it's all about the ball, one batsman that can cope with it is Kohli".

"If NZ are ever going to win the World Cup, it is now"

MacGill feels that New Zealand have a good chance of emerging victorious since there's experience in the bowling attack with Trent Boult and Tim Southee leading the unit.

"NZ can click since they have a couple of older players with the ball in Tim Southee and Trent Boult. If they are ever going to win the World Cup, this is it. For that, though, they will have to play their best XI and hope there are no injuries".

Speaking about Australia's chances, MacGill predicts Steve Smith and David Warner to do well at the tournament, calling this a chance for them to 'redeem themselves'.

"A good World Cup could change Smith and Warner's lives"

"Steve (Smith) and Dave (Warner) will put a lot of pressure on themselves to do well. Hypothetically, if Australia wins and these two perform, they would feel that they have redeemed themselves, and everything is well and good. It would make them feel great and would also change their lives".

"I do believe that Australia has a good team and that these two will have a good time, but this tournament could be about bowling, and I am not sure about Australia’s bowling necessarily".

