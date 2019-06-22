World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies: Ideal playing XI for both teams

West Indies vs New Zealand

New Zealand and India will be in action on Saturday as both the teams will be looking to keep their unbeaten run in the World Cup 2019 intact.

New Zealand will be clashing with the inconsistent West Indies side at Old Trafford, Manchester. The last two matches at the venue yielded first innings scores of 336 and 397, so the match is expected to be a high scoring contest.

New Zealand will be riding high on confidence after scoring a victory in a thrilling encounter against South Africa in their last match. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost their last three matches. The Carribean side will be looking to get back to winning ways immediately, as one more defeat at this stage will severely dent their chances of making it to the semifinals.

New Zealand are currently in 2nd position and West Indies are placed at the 7th position in the points table. The Kiwis will play against tough opponents like Pakistan, Australia and England after this so they will look to gain two points in this match to consolidate their position in the top 4.

Skipper Kane Williamson has been in magnificent form, leading his side from the front. Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill have been playing supporting roles to their skipper in the batting line-up so far. And Colin de Grandhomme and Colin Munro have been playing the role of enforcers to perfection.

The bowling line-up has been highly consistent for New Zealand as they have delivered in almost all the matches. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult have bowled wonderfully and kept a regular check on opposition batting lineups.

New Zealand have gone in with the same side in all the matches so far. This trend might continue in the next match, as there is absolutely no need to tinker with a winning combination.

West Indies, on the other hand, might be without the services of their star all-rounder Andre Russell for this encounter as he was clearly in discomfort during the last match. Carlos Brathwaite might get back into the side in place of Russell.

Moreover, teams seem to have decoded the bowling plan of West Indies so they might need to add some variety by adding a spinner to their line-up. Ashley Nurse should be included as his spin might trouble the Kiwi batsmen.

New Zealand's ideal XI

Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

West Indies Ideal XI

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell