×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why New Zealand are clear favorites against Sri Lanka

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
78   //    31 May 2019, 23:42 IST

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson

New Zealand pack far too many guns for Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019. The Kiwis still retain most of their stalwarts, and a fine blend of experience and youth. They have senior batsmen - skipper Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor - and bowlers of the ilk of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, to guide the younger lot.

The Sri Lankans, on the other hand, have lost stars of the stature of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan since the 2015 World Cup. They still have the services of the veteran Lasith Malinga, the only man with two hat-tricks in the World Cup and an unprecedented four wickets in four balls, but he is past his prime.

It was a fine World Cup for the New Zealanders in 2015. They won all their six Pool A matches. Tim Southee’s superb seven for 33 destroyed England, and set up a one-sided eight-wicket win. That was the third-best analysis in the World Cup, and one of only four seven-wicket hauls in a World Cup match.

In a low-scoring thriller, they beat eventual champions Australia by 1 wicket. This time left-armer Trent Boult captured five for 27, and went on to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament along with Player-of-the-Series Mitchell Starc, with 22 scalps.

Then in the quarter-final against the West Indies, Guptill smashed the second double century of the World Cup. He emulated Chris Gayle’s feat of less than a month earlier, and in fact surpassed him to register the top score of 237 not out in the showpiece event. Guptill also finished with the highest aggregate of 547 runs in the 2015 World Cup.

New Zealand scored a nail-biting win over South Africa in the semi-final with just a ball to spare, which brought them eight consecutive wins in the tournament. In their first World Cup final, they were outplayed by Australia, but it was a fine performance by them through the event.

Gayle’s half-century in the easy 2019 win over Pakistan leaves him just one of his special hits over the ropes short of joining the exclusive 17-member World Cup 1000 runs club. Guptill, who is 20th with a tally of 809 runs, should also be part of the pantheon over the next few matches.

Sri Lanka’s batting brilliance in 2015 was centred around Sangakkara and Dilshan. Lahiru Thirimanne, who is in the 2019 World Cup squad, supplemented their efforts, and featured in a few fine partnerships.

The great Sangakkara performed an unprecedented batting feat by scoring four consecutive centuries. They bowed out in the quarter-final, and an era passed in Sri Lankan cricket. They are still in the rebuilding stage.

Advertisement

New Zealand have reached as many as six World Cup semi-finals, and in addition were runners-up in 2015. Sri Lanka rose like a phoenix by clinching the title in 1996, and have thereafter been runners-up twice and in the semi-finals once.

Head to head, Sri Lanka actually lead New Zealand 6-4 in the World Cup. But in the overall World Cup standings, New Zealand stand fourth, while Sri Lanka are eighth.

In the current International Cricket Council (ICC) One-day International (ODI) rankings, New Zealand are fourth, with Sri Lanka ninth, only above Afghanistan.

It is an unequal face-off on the first day of June 2019. There seems to be only one outcome possible, unless the clichéd glorious uncertainties of cricket play a hand in this one.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kumar Sangakkara Martin Guptill
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Why Sri Lanka will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 3- Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Match details, Probable XI and Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 3, NZ vs SL - New Zealand's Probable Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Asantha de Mel carries the day for Sri Lanka in a shattering Kiwi defeat in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup Stats: 5 current players with most wickets in World Cups
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Kiwis grounded by Lankan masterclass in World Cup 2011
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us