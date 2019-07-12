×
World Cup 2023: 5 Indian players who can be nurtured for the next edition

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.03K   //    12 Jul 2019, 09:33 IST

Prithvi Shaw (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
Prithvi Shaw (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

There was heartbreak for Indian fans on Wednesday as the Men in Blue bowed out of the 2019 World Cup after a disappointing loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals. Batting has been India’s strength in limited-overs cricket over the past couple of decades and for a change, bowlers fared a lot better than batsmen in this World Cup.

Despite the defeat, India played some good cricket in the tournament and rather than pointing fingers, it is always better to look into the future and plan for what comes next. India’s ODI squad at the moment need some reinforcements and fresh blood. There is no shortage of talent in the country, thanks to a good domestic set up. 

2023 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India in February and March. This is the right time for Indian selectors to start building the squad for the mega event in 2023. Opportunities should be given to young and talented cricketers who have been performing well in the past few years.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five Indian players who can be nurtured for the next World Cup.

#5 Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5

Shubman Gill’s career took off when he played a crucial role in India’s U-19 World Cup triumph in 2018. He scored 372 runs from six games at an average of 124 and was also the Player of the Series. He then played well for KKR in the Indian Premier League 2018. The 2018/19 season was even better for the youngster. 

Gill managed 418 runs from seven games at an average of 60 in Vijay Hazare Trophy, which included three fifties and a hundred. He then had a good season with KKR in IPL 2019. Promoted to open the batting halfway through the campaign, Gill notched up three fifties and scored 296 runs in the tournament. 

The 19-year-old also amassed 728 runs in five Ranji Trophy games at an average of 104. He also had some good outings with India A. He has been scoring runs consistently over the past couple of years. Gill shows a great deal maturity for a player who is yet to turn 20 and will only get better with experience. He handles pressure well and has all the shot in his arsenal.

