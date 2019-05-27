×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup History: 4 great ODI captains who never won the World Cup

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.16K   //    27 May 2019, 21:34 IST
Sourav Ganguly wasn't fortunate enough to get his hands on the trophy
Sourav Ganguly wasn't fortunate enough to get his hands on the trophy

No other sport in the world emphasizes the importance of captaincy as much as cricket. It is widely considered as the most important job in a cricket field as the decisions taken by a captain can have a huge impact on the outcome of a game. We have seen many legendary players take up the role of a captain and excel at it while some great players have crumbled under the immense pressure that comes with the job.

Some other captains were largely successful throughout their career but failed to get their hands on the Cricket World Cup. In spite of being consistent and dominant in the group stages their teams failed to come up big against strong opponents in knockout games.

Here's a look at four such great ODI captains who could not win a World Cup:

#4 Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming
Stephen Fleming

The talismanic southpaw captained his side for 10 years from 1997 to 2007. Only Ricky Ponting has captained in more matches than him. His ice cool character and able man management skills were admired around the world. He never had 3 or 4 match winners in his team but mastered the art of extracting the best out of each and every player in his team.

His first World Cup as a captain came in 1999 when the Black Caps finished in the top four. The highlight of that campaign was the resounding victory against Trans-Tasmanian rivals Australia in the group stage. In the 2003 World Cup, they were knocked out in the Super Six stage after collapsing badly against Australia and India. In his last World Cup, Fleming led his team to the Semi-Final where they lost to Sri Lanka. Since his retirement, Stephen Fleming has enjoyed a lot of success as the coach of Chennai Super Kings.

Matches:218 Won:98 Lost:106 Tied:1 Win percentage:48.04%

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Graeme Smith Sourav Ganguly Greatest Cricketers of All Time Most Influential Captains
Advertisement
CWC 2019: 4 greatest ODI Players who never won a World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest XI that never won the World cup
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 modern-day greats who will likely be playing their last World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 bowlers who could be the leading wicket takers
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batting greats who could retire post 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 overseas captains with great records on Indian soil
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 players with most matches as captain in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ranking the four best spinners in the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 times when the World Cup was 'dropped'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us